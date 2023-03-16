Alun Cairns urges Welsh Government to follow England with childcare pledge

A former Conservative Welsh Secretary has urged the Labour Party to “encourage their colleagues in Cardiff Bay” to follow the Chancellor’s childcare plans for England, announced in yesterday’s Budget.

Jeremy Hunt pledged £289 million of funding for wraparound childcare provision in schools in the Spring Budget, meaning that working parents in England will be able to access 30 hours of free childcare per week from when their child is nine months old.

The policy could free up 60,000 parents to return to work, as well as raising the hours worked by mothers already in work.

However, the childcare plans will only come into operation in stages which won’t be completed until beyond the next election in September 2025.

Alun Cairns, MP for the Vale of Glamorgan, said: “We need to remember that 50% of the Welsh population lives within 25 miles of the border with England and Wales.

“On that basis, unless the Welsh Government follow the Conservative Government’s lead, then my constituents and their constituents will start feeling the pain of far greater incentives that are seen in England.”

Jeremy Hunt defended the speed of the rollout and told Sky News: “This is the biggest transformation in childcare in my lifetime.

“It is a huge change and we are going to need thousands more nurseries, thousands more schools offering provision they don’t currently offer, thousands more childminders.

“We are going as fast as we can to get the supply in the market to expand.

“But it is the right thing to do because we have one of the most expensive childcare systems in the world and we know it is something that is a huge worry, for women in particular, that they have this cliff-edge when maternity leave ends after nine months, no help until the child turns three and that can often be career ending.”

Labour is currently projected to gain the majority of votes in the 2024 general election and it has been predicted that the Welsh Tory’s could be completely wiped out in Wales.

If the Chancellor’s childcare commitments were to become a reality, fears have also been raised that childcare providers would not be able to cope with the increased demand.

Belated

Finance Minister, Rebecca Evans said the Welsh Government would consider how best to use the consequentials from the childcare announcement to best meet the needs of people in Wales.

She said: “We are already rolling-out a phased expansion of our childcare offer to two-year-olds as part of our Co-operation Agreement with Plaid Cymru.

“We will be carefully analysing the detail of the announcements made today and will be providing more information about what they mean for Wales in the coming days and weeks.”

Plaid Cymru said it welcomed the belated funding for childcare in England, but also said it must lead to “full consequential funding to Wales”.

Plaid Cymru Treasury spokesperson Ben Lake MP said: “We are already on the front foot thanks to Plaid Cymru, with free childcare for two-year-olds extended through our Cooperation Agreement.

“The Labour government must now go faster and commit to using new funds to deliver Plaid Cymru’s policy of universal childcare in full.”

Jeremy Hunt said the new Budget is aimed at increasing the numbers of people in work and the productivity of British firms.

The size of the economy is still forecast to shrink this year with living standards the worst on record and the tax burden remains on course to be the highest since the Second World War.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Government is “a bit late to the party” when it comes to childcare.

She added: “And now they’re saying after the next election there’s going to be more support for childcare.

“Well, absolutely, because we hope there’s a Labour government after the next election, and we will make childcare and working parents a priority.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

