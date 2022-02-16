Amber weather warning for Wales as storm Eunice set to bring ‘extremely strong winds’

The weather warning for Wales on Friday has been upgraded to amber as the Met Office said that storm Eunice could bring winds as strong as 100mph.

Storm Eunice may cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds on Friday. the Met Office said, with all of Wales included in the new amber warning of “extremely strong winds”.

“Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the track of Eunice, there is an increasing likelihood of widespread inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph and up to 80 mph in a few places,” the Met Office said.

“Around coasts of west Wales and southwest England, gusts of 90 or possibly even 100 mph are possible. Winds are expected to ease across western areas through the afternoon, and eastern areas during the evening.”

They are warning that:

There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life

Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees

There is still an amber weather warning in place for Wales today due to storm Dudley which brought in strong winds overnight.

