Ambulance workers in Wales confirm further strikes next month

The Unite trade union has announced that its members within the Welsh Ambulance Service will take two further days of strike action next month.

Workers will walk out on Monday 6 March and Friday 10 March as the dispute over pay rumbles on.

The new action follows on from this week’s three-day strike which ends today.

As has been the case in previous strikes exemptions will be agreed in order to provide urgent life and limb cover to patients.

Sharon Graham Unite General Secretary said: “The Welsh government needs to do the right thing, get round the table and resolve this dispute as matter of urgency. Until that happens the strikes will continue and Unite will continue to support its Welsh Ambulance members to the hilt.”

Richard Munn Unite Wales Regional Officer said: “The Welsh government needs to recognise the strength of feeling among our members. They are angry and determined to get a deal that prevents further pay erosion.

“At the moment there is no end in sight for this dispute, unless a deal can be reached it has the potential to dominate the upcoming Welsh Labour conference in March.”

