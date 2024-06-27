Amendments to previously-granted seaside food facility on car park

Bruce Sinclair – Local Democracy Reporter

Amendments to previously-granted plans to turn part of a seafront car park into a food and drinks facility have been submitted to planners.

The applicant says the changes are needed to make it “more financially viable”.

Back in 2023, an application by Marc Rees to reconfigure existing parking facilities at the private Wellington Place car Ppark, Rock Street, New Quay, along with the development of a catering facility, dining pod and seating area, was given the go-ahead by Ceredigion planners.

That application, which had attracted 16 neighbour objections and four letters of support, was approved under delegated powers.

Supporters for the scheme said the site was ideal for a development which will boost tourism, would create a safe two-metre-wide walkway for all pedestrians, was disability-friendly, and could offer customer parking.

Parking

Concerns raised included the impact on the nearby Grade-II-listed Captain’s Table, safety concerns regarding a reduction in road space for traffic, the proximity of the development to the highway entrance to the Rock Street council car park will cause safety issues for pedestrians and patrons of the development, a perception the area did not need another takeaway establishment in the area due to the large number of existing businesses, noise and waste, and visual impact on views of Dolau Beach.

The application was granted by planners, stating: “The development as proposed will be in keeping with the surrounding area by way of its simplistic design, which does not create a visually dominant structure and is not considered to detract from the character of the area. The design is in keeping with the seaside aesthetic of the town.

“It creates a focal point to enjoy views of the coast and replaces what was previously an area of hardstanding surface parking which provided little contribution towards the character of the area. Therefore, it is considered that the proposal will not have a significant impact on the character of the surrounding area in accordance [with policy].”

The approved design would see the catering facility “constructed with natural facing stone with the roof being finished in Spanish Iberian natural slates”.

The latest application seeks amendments to the granted scheme, supporting documents saying: “The proposed amendment of the materials is sought as a result of the unprecedented build costs associated with the approved traditional materials – stone and slate.

“The applicant has proposed an alternative material that is more financially viable and is considered to achieve compatibility with the existing surrounds from a visual perspective.”

It is proposed to replace that with a grey metal and a light blue composite cladding.

The amendments will be considered by county planners at a later date.

