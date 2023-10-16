American music giants The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer announce Cardiff Castle summer show

American music giants The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer have announced a co-headline UK and Ireland tour that includes a huge show at Cardiff Castle.

One of only five UK dates, the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, alternative rock pioneers will play a double-headlining show a on Friday 14 June.

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer show is the latest in what is expected to be a string of announcements and follows the news that Manic Street Preachers and Suede will play two co-headline shows at the iconic venue on Friday 5 and Saturday July 6.

The Smashing Pumpkins first emerged out of Chicago in 1988 merging together different genres including rock, pop, shoe-gaze, metal, goth, psychedelia, and electronic.

They have sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and collected two GRAMMY® Awards, two MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalogue is highlighted by the platinum Gish [1991], the quadruple-platinum Siamese Dream [1993], diamond-certified Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness [1995], platinum Adore [1998], and gold Machina/The Machines of God [2000].

In 2020, the band released their 11th full-length and latest double album, CYR. Meanwhile, 2023 has so far seen the release of album ATUM, a rock opera presented in three acts, alongside a massive sold out North American tour.

The iconic Weezer return to the UK following their stint on the Hella Mega sold-out stadium tour, the release of their innovative quartet of EPs SZNZ in 2022, and a massive sold-out headline US tour.

Weezer’s music has been streamed billions of times with the band selling more than 10 million albums in the U.S. and more than 35 million records worldwide since their debut album’s release in 1994.

Their catalogue has included such megahits as ‘Buddy Holly’, ‘Undone (The Sweater Song)’, ‘Say It Ain’t So’, ‘El Scorcho’, ‘Hash Pipe’, ‘Island In The Sun’, ‘Beverly Hills’, and ‘Pork and Beans’.

Their headlining show at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “This will be an unforgettable night featuring two legendary bands; it’s another indication of the incredible summer we have to look forward to at the Castle next year.”

Peter Taylor, the co-founder of Cuffe and Taylor added: “Cardiff Castle is going to rock! The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer are two hugely successful acts who will bring an incredible show to this beautiful location.”

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 20 October.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to www.depotlive.co.uk

Cardiff Castle DEPOT Live 2024

14 June – The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer

05 July – Manic Street Preachers and Suede

06 July – Manic Street Preachers and Suede

