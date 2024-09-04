Amgueddfa Cymru Food Festival comes to St Fagan’s this weekend

The Amgueddfa Cymru Food Festival is set to return to St Fagans National Museum of History this coming weekend with an exciting line-up of the finest food stalls, live music and lots of fun for all ages.

The museum will come alive with over 80 food, drink and craft stalls nestled among the historic buildings.

There’ll be live music on Gwalia Green curated by Bloedd and New Heights. Performers will include Oasis One World Choir, Keyz Collective and Ladies of Rage.

Step back in time

From making butter to discovering what shopping was like in the 1920s, visitors can enjoy taking a step back in time at some of the museum’s most iconic buildings thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Family friendly activities, from cookery demos in the historic houses to circus skills, will be held in different locations across the museum – plenty to keep the little ones entertained.

Meet the miller in Melin Bompren and learn about the process of making flour or check out the harvest display at Pen-rhiw Chapel.

There will be two new areas at this year’s festival thanks to funding from Food and Drink Wales. Join cook & Welsh food and drink specialist, Nerys Howell, for a series of sessions to appreciate and enjoy a wealth of quality produce from Wales. The programme will include cooking demonstrations, food and drink tasting sessions, talks with local producers, and an opportunity to learn more about the history and heritage of food in Wales

through the Museum’s collections and the produce that are produced at St Fagans National Museum of History.

Nerys Howell said: “I’m looking forward to delivering all of the exciting activities that will be part of the new From Field to Fork area. Farmers, gardeners, producers and chefs will contribute to the story of food heritage in Wales, while sharing the origin story of our food.

“Chefs will be preparing recipes from local and seasonal food – there will be a feast of different flavours for everyone!”

Come together

In the Good Food Cardiff Zone there’ll be fun activities for all the family to learn about food which is good for people and the planet. Hosted by Food Cardiff with Beca Lyne-Pirkis (Cook, Presenter, Author & Star of Great British Bake Off), the zone will include inspiring workshops, demos, talks and activities celebrating local food.

Pearl Costello, Sustainable Food Places Co-ordinator Food Cardiff said: “The Amgueddfa Cymru Food Festival is an opportunity for people to come together over good food. The Good Food Cardiff Zone is a chance for families to have a fun day out and learn about Wales’ thriving local food and drink sector, whilst being empowered to help Wales become a healthier, more sustainable food nation.”

There’ll be plenty of delicious food on offer including:

Bao Selecta, Doughnutterie, Ffwrnes Pizza, Meat and Greek, Mr Croquewich, The Grazing Shed, Pettigrew Bakery, plus lots more.

Ruth Oliver, Events Manager at Amgueddfa Cymru- National Museum Wales said: “The food festival is the largest event in the Amgueddfa Cymru calendar, and we will be celebrating a wide range of Welsh producers and a diverse range of talent from across Wales. Visitors can expect delicious food, great music and lots of fun for everyone to enjoy.

The museum will stay open until 6pm on both days to allow visitors to enjoy the festival atmosphere for a little longer.”

The Amgueddfa Cymru Food Festival takes place at St Fagans National Museum of History on 7 and 8 September from 10am-6pm.

Entry to St Fagans is free. Car parking costs £7. See the website for full details Food Festival | National Museum Wales

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

