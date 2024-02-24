Amy Dowden ready to celebrate after check-up shows ‘no evidence’ of cancer

Amy Dowden said she is looking forward to “all the celebrations” she missed out while being treated for cancer, as she revealed that “no evidence of disease” was found during her latest health check.

The Welsh Strictly Come Dancing star, 33, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May and underwent a mastectomy.

Caerphilly-born Dowden said she will not receive the “all clear” for five years due to her type of cancer, and that during that time she will continue to receive monthly injections and regular check-ups.

The dancer shared a photo on Instagram where she is standing outside grinning with her arms raised to announce the update.

“No evidence of disease! Words I dreamed of! My biggest accomplishment yet!” she wrote alongside the post.

“I won’t be getting the all clear for five years especially with a hormone-fed cancer. But it was all worth it. Words I never thought I’d hear at one point.”

She said she was “so grateful” for the care she received and thanked her family and friends who supported her “unconditionally”, as well as her followers.

Reflecting on the future, Dowden said she will be taking the next few months to “heal and recover” because her diagnosis and treatment had taken a toll physically and mentally.

She added: “I have so much to strive and live for, and so grateful for another chance at life! Something I know not all get.

“I certainly see life differently and my life has changed forever!”

Dowden was diagnosed after finding a lump in her breast in April 2023, the day before going to the Maldives on honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones.

Despite being too ill to compete in the most recent Strictly series, she performed in the opening professionals’ dance number during the final in December, and had made a surprise appearance in an earlier episode to read out the voting terms and conditions and give an update on her treatment.

Dowden has been open about her experience with cancer on social media in a bid to raise awareness of the disease.

She said she was planning to continue this work to encourage as many people as possible to check their bodies for signs of cancer.

Her fellow Strictly professionals were among those to celebrate her update, including Giovanni Pernice who commented “amazing”, Carlos Gu, who said “You did it!!! Proud of you”, while Gorka Marquez added “Best news ever!”

Dowden’s father also expressed his joy, writing: “You have faced this with great courage – my pride is beyond words.

“Not only have you had to deal with this awful illness but you have strived to raise awareness using your platform to help others. Forever proud to be your dad.”

On her Instagram story on Saturday, Dowden shared the message from her father and said he had giving her courage.

“It’s been so hard seeing the pain in my parents/loved one eyes but they really did help and get me through every step!”, she wrote.

“Here’s to 2024 full of all the celebrations we missed out on the past few months and I will do all I can to make you and mum proud!”

She added: “Cancer really is just so cruel affecting so many people’s lives! I’ll never stop doing what I can to raise awareness and pray one day we can prevent this or find a cure for all!”

Last weekend, Dowden revealed she had been unexpectantly admitted to a respiratory unit recently but confirmed she was feeling “much better”.

The dancer also revealed she had received some “nasty” messages online and encouraged others to “be kind”.

