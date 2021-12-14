An independent Welsh Labour party would be the end of Plaid Cymru says Dafydd Iwan
Former Plaid Cymru president Dafydd Iwan has said that his party would probably come to an end if Welsh Labour ever became independent from the party at Westminster.
In an interview with ITV Wales’ Sharp End, the ‘Yma o Hyd’ singer said that “the Labour party in Wales must be serious about becoming Welsh Labour”.
“At the moment, they are part of the British party and essentially taking their orders from London and following Keir Starmer or whoever leads.
“I think now they have enough strength and enough self-belief to become an independent Welsh Labour party.”
But he also warned that an independent Welsh Labour party could be the end of the road for Plaid Cymru.
“If they do that then the days of Plaid Cymru may be numbered but at least we could then see the road to independence opening before us.”
When asked by Rob Osborne whether he would join independent Welsh Labour, Dafydd Iwan answered: “Well… why not? But not at the moment.”
“They would have to do that first. But the process then of amalgamating Plaid Cymru and an independent Welsh Labour would be an interesting one and I would love to be part of that. But only as a bystander.”
Sharp End can be watched here.
Then, what Wales needs is a centre right Independence party like Gwlad.
It has one it is called, Gwlad! well maybe not that centre right …….
I disagree with Dafydd Iwan. Welsh Labour are not interested in an independent Wales let alone wanting devolution parity with Scotland. And even if one day they became a separate party from London Labour are still Unionists at heart who would choose “Britain”(England) over Wales every time.
as a welsh labour member you are wrong about Unionist tendencies at grass roots level at least but you are correct when you say “Britain” (England) hence my point that we are all Welsh and are proud of the fact.
So long as parties campaign and serve, within a democratic context, I’m sure that any political party could exist………..however Dafydd probably envisages ‘Plaid Lafur Cymru’ – not so sure how the indigenous rural Welsh farmers and their communities would vote?
Would be very good to see an independent welsh labour party. It’s frankly astonishing that after two decades of devolution for Wales labour in Wales themselves are still a ‘regional’ branch of the uk labour party, and that decisions on matters like approving labour candidates in Wales is the preserve of labour in london. That said if labour in Wales became fully autonomous from the uk party but the party in Wales continued its support for the union why would supporters of welsh independence leave plaid to join it?
Looking across Europe – one sees Centre and Centre Right plus Liberal parties leading the fight for self determination. Whether in Corsica, Catalyna or Belgium through to Gwlad y Basg it has been these parties leading the way. My fami,y have ILP traditions but their support for ‘ Home Rule ‘as Gwynfor Evans states in Aros Mae was soon snuffed out by the centralist ideology of Labour UK. Plaid is a wide church – with many of its supporters reflecting the radical, cooperative , non conformist roots that Gwynfor reflected on so well – i cannot see too many being… Read more »
Wales PLC…
I don’t entirely agree. Plaid reaches parts other parties cannot not reach. But I do think there is a lot of sense in a merger predicated on Welsh Labour detaching from Sir Keir’s party over the border.