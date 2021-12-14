An independent Welsh Labour party would be the end of Plaid Cymru says Dafydd Iwan

Former Plaid Cymru president Dafydd Iwan has said that his party would probably come to an end if Welsh Labour ever became independent from the party at Westminster.

In an interview with ITV Wales’ Sharp End, the ‘Yma o Hyd’ singer said that “the Labour party in Wales must be serious about becoming Welsh Labour”.

“At the moment, they are part of the British party and essentially taking their orders from London and following Keir Starmer or whoever leads.

“I think now they have enough strength and enough self-belief to become an independent Welsh Labour party.”

But he also warned that an independent Welsh Labour party could be the end of the road for Plaid Cymru.

“If they do that then the days of Plaid Cymru may be numbered but at least we could then see the road to independence opening before us.”

When asked by Rob Osborne whether he would join independent Welsh Labour, Dafydd Iwan answered: “Well… why not? But not at the moment.”

“They would have to do that first. But the process then of amalgamating Plaid Cymru and an independent Welsh Labour would be an interesting one and I would love to be part of that. But only as a bystander.”

