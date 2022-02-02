‘An outward-looking nation’: Wales unveils Brexit-busting international exchange programme to replace Erasmus+

Wales’ Education Minister has unveiled a new international exchange programme for Wales, to replace the Erasmus+ programme which the UK Government decided to leave after Brexit.

Jeremy Miles revealed the details of the scheme today, saying that it was “tailor-made for Wales”.

Over four years the aim is for 15,000 students and staff from Wales to travel overseas, and for 10,000 in turn to work or study in Wales.

The five-year programme will run until 2026 with Welsh Government funding of up to £65 million. They said it would “offer life-changing opportunities to travel and learn for all learners and staff in every part of Wales.”

“I’m pleased to announce the official launch of Taith, a programme tailor made for Wales that will offer, as did Erasmus+, life-changing international opportunities to travel and learn”#WorldOfOpportunityWales https://t.co/2bDykiIciq pic.twitter.com/aM9Hg5cHGv — Jeremy Miles (@Addysg_Cymraeg) February 2, 2022

The scheme, chaired by former Education Minister Kirsty Williams, will cover higher education, adult education, further and vocational education, and schools, as well as youth work.

Taith will also aim bring students and educators from around the world to Wales, “to help enrich our education settings and bring even greater diversity and culture to our classrooms and campuses,” the Welsh Government said.

“This raises Wales’ international profile, and enhances Wales’ reputation as an open and outward-looking nation,” they added.

The programme will help deliver the Welsh Government’s priorities in transforming international engagement and developing the best in international education and youth sectors through sustainable actions that benefit current and future generations in Wales.

Bangor University Vice-Chancellor Iwan Davies said: “Today’s launch of ‘Taith’ is a historic moment for Wales. Creating life-changing international opportunities for our young people, students and staff is an investment in Wales and our people and both reflects and sustains an ambitious, international outlook.

“I am delighted to see this come to fruition today.”

