Ancient Celtic myths to be explored at conference in September

Experts from across the world will gather to discuss ancient Celtic myths at a conference in Aberystwyth next month.

Hosted by Aberystwyth University’s Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies, in collaboration with the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies, the Wales, Ireland and the Celts conference will see discussions on Celtic religions, myths and the relationship between Wales and Ireland in the Middle Ages.

The two-day conference ‘Celtic Myths and Religions from Late Antiquity to the Middle Ages’ will take place on 12-13 September and will focus on the development of religious ideas and cultures in the Celtic-speaking nations.

Expert speakers will include Aberystwyth University’s Professor Patrick Sims-Williams, from the Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies, Professor Bernhard Maier from Tübingen University, Dr Andy Seaman from Cardiff University and University College Dublin’s Professor Elva Johnson.

The event will also see the launch of the new edition of ‘Bonedd y Saint’ by Professor Barry Lewis from Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies, the latest in its series of Middle Welsh texts, which is proof of the importance of the connections between Wales and Ireland.

Cecile O’Rahilly

On Saturday 14 September, the focus will turn to the relationship between Ireland and Wales in the Middle Ages. The event will mark the centenary of the landmark essay by Irish scholar Cecile O’Rahilly, ‘Ireland and Wales’, which was based on her winning essay in the National Eisteddfod in Barry in 1920.

Papers assessing Cecile O’Rahilly’s contribution and sharing recent work in the field will be presented by Dr Karen Jankulak from Aberystwyth University’s Department of Modern Languages, Professor Marged Haycock from Aberystwyth University’s Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies, Dr Llewelyn Hopwood from Cardiff University, and Dr Chantal Kobel and Professor Ruairí Ó hUiginn from the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies.

Dr Simon Rodway, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies, said: “This is an opportunity for historians, archaeologists and experts on religion and literature to consider afresh different aspects of the development of religious ideas and cultures in the Celtic-speaking nations during the period of the arrival of Christianity, as well as the connections between Ireland and Wales at the time.

“We warmly invite those interested in Celtic Studies to join us to be inspired by lectures, discussions, manuscript exhibitions, entertainment, and company.”

Conference tickets are available here until 2 September.

A number of bursaries are available for postgraduate students to attend – for further details e-mail [email protected].

