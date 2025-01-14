Ancient woodland ‘under threat’ from quarry extension plans

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

An ancient woodland could be under threat if plans to extend a quarry are approved, councillors fear.

Denbighshire Council’s planning committee is due to meet behind closed doors tomorrow (Wednesday) when councillors will be updated on Graig Quarry in Denbigh.

During the confidential meeting, the committee will discuss a Public Inquiry Planning Appeal for the quarry.

Breedon Southern Ltd applied for planning permission to extend the quarry on its western side.

Permission

The company wants permission to be allowed to release an additional 4.4 million tonnes of saleable minerals, extending the life of the quarry for another 25 years.

Denbighshire refused the application in December 2023.

But the company, which has permission to operate until 31 August 2028, appealed against the refusal, and the final decision now lies with Welsh Government ministers.

Nearly 300 residents wrote to the council in late 2023 opposing the 25-year extension.

Whilst a date is yet to be set, some councillors fear for the future of Craig Mawr Wood, an ancient woodland near the quarry.

Denbigh councillor Mark Young, who is also chair of the planning committee, said: “We talk about how important the environment is, but we will now be able to judge them (Welsh Government ministers) on their actions, not just on their words.

“We have an ancient woodland at the top of that quarry, which is a triple site of special scientific interest from an environmental point of view. If the minister overturns the decision of the planning committee, this quarry will be within 30m of that forest.

“I don’t believe we will be able to protect that forest from damage if they proceed with this application, and that is the sad reality of it.”

A spokesperson from Breedon said: “The application is subject to the appeals process and has been submitted to the planning and environment decisions Wales (PEDW). We await their decision.”

