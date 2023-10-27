Andrew RT Davies accused of misogyny for GB News comments

Emily Price

The Leader of the Welsh Conservatives has been accused of “misogyny” and an “appalling lack of respect” towards women over comments he made about Presiding Officer, Elin Jones during a GB News interview.

On Thursday (October 26) Nigel Farage arrived in Cardiff to film a special edition of his show, ‘Farage at Large’ at the Llandaff and Ely RAFA Club.

Andrew RT Davies appeared on the show as a live guest to discuss the Llywydd’s decision to remove GB News from the Senedd’s internal TV system.

During the live broadcast, Mr Farage said GB News has invited Ms Jones to appear as a guest alongside Mr Davies, but that she had declined the invitation.

Mr Davies interjected saying: “She was busy doing her hair no doubt.”

‘It is about choices at the end of the day! You don’t have to tune into GB News, you don’t have to buy a Guardian newspaper, we live in a democracy.’ Leader, Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, discusses the Senedd banning GB News. 📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604 pic.twitter.com/y6z6qLPwKM — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 25, 2023

Mr Farage, the former UKIP and Brexit Party leader replied: “Yes maybe.”

Following the show Mr Davies shared the clip of himself making the remark about the Presiding Officer along with the caption: “It was a pleasure to take part.”

Responding to the GB News clip on X, Plaid Cymru leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth accused the leader of the Welsh Tories of showing a lack of respect towards women.

He said: “Nolan principles for public life demand that as leaders, we must ‘treat others with respect’. Appalling lack of respect shown by the Welsh Tory leader towards, a fellow MS, Senedd Presiding Officer, a woman. He wears his misoginy with either pride or total lack of awareness.”

Nolan principles for public life demand that as leaders, we must “treat others with respect”. Appalling lack of respect shown by the Welsh Tory leader towards ▪️a fellow MS

▪️Senedd Presiding Officer

▪️a woman He wears his misoginy with either pride or total lack of awareness. https://t.co/8kRL1Eqcae — Rhun ap Iorwerth (@RhunapIorwerth) October 26, 2023

Replying to Mr ap Iorwerth on social media, the Cardiff South and Penarth Conservatives X account said: “You don’t even know what a woman is.”

A well placed Welsh Conservative source told Nation.Cymru: “All call for change, all for a sense of direction but none can find the balls to do what’s needed and get rid of him as leader”

Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething also criticised the Welsh Tory leader for the comments he made on GB News.

On X he published a post which read: “Busy doing her hair”. This is absolutely appalling misogyny from Andrew RT Davies, who should apologise immediately to the Llywydd.”

Similarly, Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism Dawn Bowden posted: “Disgraceful sexist comments from Andrew RT Davies about Elin Jones that weren’t challenged. Tells you all you need to know about GB News”

Concern has been mounting about the output of GB News, which often screens programmes in which right wing interviewers nod in agreement with the right-wing commentators they are interviewing

In a recent misogyny scandal, actor-turned-right-wing activist Laurence Fox was sacked over comments made live on air about a female journalist.

The channel is currently subject to several ongoing Ofcom investigations.

The Presiding Officer removed GB News from the Senedd’s internal television system following the “deliberately offensive” broadcast which she said was “demeaning to public debate and contrary to our Parliament’s values”.

The Plaid Cymru MS for Ceredigion added that Senedd staff and members could still access the channel online in the Senedd.

The Welsh Tory leader has twice written to the Llywydd asking her to reverse her decision suggesting that the ban could be “against the law”.

Recently Plaid’s Westminster leader Liz Saville-Roberts accused Mr Davies of “stoking division” through his appearances on GB News.

She posted a message on X which said: “GB News is used as a stage by Welsh politicians including @AndrewRTDavies to stoke division. Plaid Cymru has refused invitations to appear on this extremist propaganda outlet. All politicians who respect women should sever ties with this vile excuse for a channel.”

In a post to X, Ms Jones said: “My curly hair has become a news story! I was able to trivialise Andrew’s silly, inappropriate comment. But it’s not for him to do so.

“Defending it in hindsight was not the right thing to do here. I always used to say that Tories were the politest of politicians. What happened?”

GB News and Andrew RT Davies were invited to comment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

