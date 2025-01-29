Andrew RT Davies accused of turning on Muslim colleague

Emily Price

Andrew RT Davies has been accused of “turning on his own colleague” after reacting with disdain to calls for a clamp down on racism.

In the Senedd this week, Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice & Equalities, Altaf Hussain called out “online hate speech” and warned that malicious “misinformation” is helping to fuel antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred.

The Tory MS for South Wales West cautioned against a “worryingly” growing trend of an increasing effort to “sow discord between communities”.

He also blasted tech billionaire X owner Elon Musk for “giving Nazi salutes” and warned against the rise of far-right groups.

‘Hatred’

Dr Hussain said: “When the world’s richest men took over traditional and online media, they allowed the amplification of hate speech.

“Not satisfied with giving Nazi salutes, the owner of X is giving a platform to far-right agitators and providing a microphone for their lies and propaganda.

“Misinformation is helping to fuel antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred and helping to drive converts to al-Qaeda.”

The Shadow Cabinet Secretary also warned against the rise of Patriotic Alternative – a far-right group that was recently exposed in a BBC documentary.

Dr Hussain was praised for his passionate contribution by opposition Members and thanked by the First Minister.

Clip

Responding to his speech, Eluned Morgan said: “I can reassure you that, in particular under the leadership of Jane Hutt over a number of years – she has done incredible work to ensure that, as a Government, we have this front and centre of what we do, in all aspects of Government.

“You’re aware of the ‘Anti-racist Wales Action Plan’; this is demonstrating our commitment to developing a nation where everybody feels like they can contribute and be a part.

“I’d like to thank you for that and give you reassurance that this is absolutely one of the things that is central to our core principles as a Government.”

A edited clip of Baroness Morgan speaking directly to Dr Hussain was later shared by former Tory leader Andrew RT Davies who called for the Welsh Government to “scrap” its anti-racism strategy.

Posting to X on Wednesday (January 29), he wrote: “Deeply concerned to hear Labour’s Eluned Morgan double down on her ‘Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan’.

“Under this divisive project, librarians were warned not to hold meetings in ‘racist buildings’, and taxpayers’ cash funded ‘anti-racist public artworks’. Scrap it now.”

Later the same day, Mr Davies called for the Welsh Government to “abolish” all of its diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives.

A Conservative source said: “It’s clear Andrew is now turning on his own colleagues.”

Behaviour

Dr Hussain is one of the Senedd’s only two Muslim MSs.

Both he, and his Tory colleague, Natasha Asghar, formed part of the group of seven that toppled the former leader from his top job in December after concerns were raised abut his behaviour.

It came after Mr Davies was accused of “Islamophobic race-baiting” over incorrect claims he made about Halal meat in Welsh schools.

Since returning to the backbench the Tory MS has said he does not “recognise” the term Islamophobia.

He has also defended Musk’s one armed salute saying, “he pointed to his heart, then the crowd.”

It came after the former Tory leader made a plea to the Tesla mogul to intervene in Welsh politics.

