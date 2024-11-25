Andrew RT Davies appears on podcast famous for Tommy Robinson scrap

Emily Price

Dissatisfaction is brewing amongst the Welsh Conservatives after Andrew RT Davies appeared on a podcast famous for an episode which featured far right figure Tommy Robinson throwing punches at another guest.

The Central Club’s Cullan Mais quizzed the leader of the Senedd Conservatives on “Labour’s lies, woke culture and the truth about illegal migration” in a video uploaded to YouTube at the weekend.

Mr Davies said he “really enjoyed” taking part.

A Tory activist told Nation Cymru they were “shocked” to see him appear on a show known to platform “far-right figures and former renowned football hooligans”.

They said: “How on earth has Andrew RT Davies ended up on this channel? I don’t know who’s advising and leading him behind-the-scenes, but it is getting ridiculous now.

“He probably did the interview in good nature, but I imagine he won’t be aware of the channel’s previous content.

“A Welsh Conservative leader shouldn’t be on a podcast channel of this nature. The other Welsh Conservative MSs have got to be at their wits-end now. It’s got to be time for a new leader.”

‘Woke issues’

Mr Davies told the podcast about how he joined the Conservatives on the advice of his wife after he “shouted at the telly” during a news item about the government response to the mad cow disease outbreak in 1997.

During the show, he was allowed to talk unchallenged about “woke issues” and supposed Welsh Government plans to formulate “dog free spaces” following a suggestion in a report by an ethnic minority group. The Welsh Government says these claims are untrue.

Censure

Mr Davies also discussed the recent censure which blocks him from describing the 20mph speed limit as a “blanket” policy.

During the show, he claimed it was the “Labour machine” that had successfully managed to get the standards process to shut down use of the word.

Mr Davies was invited to close the podcast by looking down the camera and offering the Welsh people a message.

He said: “There’s always hope and there’s always opportunity and above all, you have that opportunity and you have that hope in yourself.

“Never get put down, never let anyone knock you on your backside and make sure that you stand up for what you believe in and if you do that, you’ll always be a success.”

‘Central’

The Central Club podcast is based in Cardiff and has over 75,000 subscribers.

It claims to be “central” and has previously hosted sports personalities, reformed criminals and people who have overcome addictions.

The podcast has also featured former football hooligan Terry Stone and ex-gangster Darren Gee.

One of its more popular videos includes an interview with a woman who claimed to have had a “close encounter” with a UFO.

Another episode shot outside the Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli saw host Cullan Mais tell a member of the far-right group Voice of Wales to keep up the “great work”.

Fight

In another episode about Wales’ controversial 20mph speed limit, a guest said they wanted to “slap” Mark Drakeford. The host replied, “I don’t blame you”.

Anti Islam campaigner Tommy Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – has appeared as a guest on the show several times.

In 2023, an episode went viral racking up almost 1 million views after a heated exchange erupted into a full on fight.

The video featured Robinson debating extreme right-wing ideology with Derek Diablo – a self proclaimed far-left figure known for bringing the British football hooligan scene to the United States.

Viral

But the discussion descended into a brawl with Robinson shouting: “You are not even from here you f**king little mug. You called me out in a f**king fight didn’t you yeah so why are you sitting in front of me, do something you b**ch.”

Diablo launched himself at Robinson who retaliated by punching his rival as he was pinned to the sofa by security.

Robinson was eventually wrestled into a corner whilst Diablo took off his t-shirt and challenged him to a boxing match.

After the pair were separated, host Cullan Mais and Robinson stood outside the studio laughing at the “viral moment” that had been caught on camera.

The Central Club later released a shorter version of the episode showcasing the “full scrap” which racked up a further 707,000 views.

Former First Minister Mark Drakeford has also appeared on The Central Club podcast several times – twice whilst he was the FM and more recently in May to discuss his time in office.

The Welsh Government says the arrangements were made by Drakeford’s consistency office and that his appearances on the show were in his capacity as an MS – not as the First Minister.

In a statement, Mr Drakeford said: “The Central Club is a podcast organised by young men from the Fairwater part of the Cardiff West constituency.

“I have had a number of meetings with them, in my constituency capacity, in order to explain my job as a Senedd member and to exchange views on issues of concern to them.

“The nature of my own podcast conversation was engaging with young men finding their way in the world and ensuring that they were able to learn directly of the work of a Senedd member.”

Far-right

We asked Mr Drakeford if he was aware that the show had previously platformed far right figures but he did not wish to comment further.

Robinson is currently serving 18 months in jail for contempt of court after he repeated false allegations against a Syrian refugee in breach of an injunction.

Andrew RT Davies was linked to Robinson over the summer after the anti-Muslim activist – who was on the run from police at the time – amplified his claims about Halal meat in Welsh schools.

Several senior Conservative figures and members of Davies’ own shadow cabinet publicly criticised him for giving milage to Robinson.

