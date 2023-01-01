Andrew RT Davies attacks Welsh Government’s handling of NHS in combative New Year’s message
Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has used his New Year’s message to launch a ferocious attack on the government’s handling of the NHS in Wales.
Paying tribute to NHS staff, who are currently involved in industrial action over pay and conditions across Wales and in England, Mr Davies said they do “a terrific job” under “increasingly difficult circumstances” but are being “let down” by Labour “running the NHS in Wales”.
“Whilst the pandemic has had a major impact, Labour’s mismanagement has made the backlogs worse. Let’s not forget that it was the former Labour Health Minister (Vaughan Gething) who said it was “foolish” to plan for recovery after the pandemic” Mr Davies said.
“In Scotland and England, they ignored his calls and now they’ve eliminated their 2 year waits for treatment. In Wales 57,000 people are wondering how much longer they need to wait having hit the two-year mark.
“And in the wings waiting behind them are three quarters of a million people on an NHS waiting list, with 1-in-4 waiting over a year, while only 1-in-19 are in England, with the average wait 10 weeks shorter than in Wales.”
Memorable
Mr Davies, the MS for South Wales Central, again criticised the government for failing to set up a Wales specific inquiry into the handling of the Covid pandemic and referred to the furious exchange with Mark Drakeford during a Senedd showdown in October as “the most memorable moment in Welsh politics this year.
“He can flick the pages of his binder and scrunch his face up all he wants, but the Welsh Conservatives will continue to hold him to account into 2023,” he said of the spat.
Turning his attention to the cost-of -living crisis, Mr Davies described spiralling prices as “a blight on Wales’ already undersized pay packets”, pledging “I will be fighting hard to hold the Labour Government to account and reminding them that they hold the levers to grow the Welsh economy.
“I hope that with the Covid pandemic in the rear-view mirror, we can look to the future and prioritise delivery for the Welsh people. We want to see the green shoots of recovery, with growth in the economy, improvements in the health service and progress with educational attainment,” he added.
Senedd election
Laying down a marker before the next Senedd election in 2026, Mr Davies praised his team in the Senedd and said they will be starting work in “developing our offer to the electorate for the next Senedd election to offer that alternative that Wales desperately needs.”
“There is a uniquely positive part to play for my party, in that we champion high quality public service provision, while ensuring good value for the Welsh taxpayer, he said.
“We need to let hard working people keep more of their own money where we can by delivering economic growth, showing how we can oppose tax rises and cut taxes where possible, while also making the sums add up.”
This idiot needs to learn that following the conservative government in Westminster will never be voted for in Wales
80% of Wales finances are based on the Barnet formula, that is a proportion of the UK govts spend in England comes to Wales. So if the tories In West can’t afford it ( lies) nor canon Wales. Idpf the England overall spend increases so will Wales’
This man continues to be so clever at making himself look really foolish.
I realise most comments will dismiss what Davies has said purely because he is a Tory. However that is very shortsighted when alot of the critisism towards The Welsh Govt is actually correct and we deserve better from MD and co. Everyone needs to be asking MD why things are so bad and not allowing him to just fob us off by saying its those nasty Tories in Westminister. If he is so impotent what is the point of him and the Welsh Govt.
if Westminster cannot sort out the problems facing the NHS throughout the
UK then what is the point of Westminster?
I would agree with you up to a point with regards to the need for more scrutiny of the Labour party in Cymru’s governance of the NHS here as it is a devolved matter after all. Their handling of the pandemic needs to be applauded when you put it up against the response at the time from Johnson et al but it does seem at times that MD & co. are basking in that effort, I’m certainly not impressed with the present health minister Elunid Morgan as she comes across as someone from soundbite central. As for RT well, what… Read more »
I cannot get my head around this fat odious oaf does he not see what is going on over the border people are dying under the Tories because of the damage they have done to the N H S throughout of all of the U K they are its been caused by his scum party but they always blame others
This fool is an embarrassment to himself and Wales
please don’t criticise the welsh govt. their performance has been really fantastic under devolution. Plaid have done great too. That’s why our education and nhs is so good.
come on.