Andrew RT Davies backs call for public broadcasters to play God Save the Queen every day

Andrew RT Davies has backed a call for public broadcasters to play God Save the Queen every day.

The Leader of the Tories in the Senedd has welcomed a suggestion that likes of the BBC, Channel 4 and S4C should be encouraged to play the tribute to the British monarch, which is also the anthem for England’s sports teams.

The idea was suggested by Tory MP Andrew Rosindell, who represents the constituency of Romford.

He claimed that getting public broadcaster to play what he described as the “national anthem”, would provide a “great sense of unity and pride”.

According to RT Davies playing God Save The Queen and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau would be a way to “celebrate our United Kingdom”.

In the House of Commons, Rosindell asked Nadine Dorries, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, who controls the budget as well as the regulation of S4C to “take steps to encourage public broadcasters” to play God Save the Queen.

Dorries described the question by Rosindell as a “fantastic” one.

In response to the suggestion, Welsh Government minister, Lee Waters said: “The Tories are the English Nationalist Party.”

Andrew RT Davies replied: “Before TV went 24 hours, both Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau and God Save The Queen were played at closedown.

“I’d love to see this revived. What better way to celebrate our United Kingdom?”

The Tory Senedd member for the Vale of Clwyd, Gareth Davies said: “This would be nothing new, before News 24 and round the clock tv, channels would always play the national anthems at close of play”.

‘Platinum jubilee’

In the House of Commons, Rosindell said: “I know that the minister will agree that the singing of the national anthem is something that provides great sense of unity and pride in our nation, and so in this year of the Queen’s platinum jubilee will the minister take steps to encourage public broadcasters to play the national anthem and ensure that the BBC restore it at the end of the day’s programming before it switches to News 24?”

Nadine Dorries replied: “Fantastic question”.

Nigel Huddleston MP, The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said: “We fully support the singing of the national anthem, Her Majesty the Queen, and other expressions of patriotism, including the flying of the Union Jack.

“The more that we hear the national anthem sung frankly the better. Of course organisations like schools are free to promote it, and the more we can do in this area, the better it will be.”

It’s not the first time Andrew Rosindell has made the demand. In 2016 he called for the BBC One to play God Save the Queen at the end of the day’s programming. Newsnight responded by playing God Save the Queen by the Sex Pistols.