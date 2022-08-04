Andrew RT Davies calls for national blue plaque scheme for Wales
Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, will call for a “proper blue plaque system for Wales” whilst attending the Eisteddfod in Tregaron today.
In Wales currently, blue plaques, which commemorate a link between a location and a famous person, are the result of different local schemes.
Mr Davies says he wants to see a national scheme for Wales, following discussions with constituents who have struggled with the current system, which would fund and coordinate the placing of bilingual plaques across Wales.
He also said that he would enter a bid to a new system for Derrick Hassan to be commemorated with a blue plaque at the house he lived in in Rhiwbina.
Mr Hassan, who died in May, was the first black police officer to serve in South Wales Police.
Inspirational people
“Blue plaques are a great way of fence posting our history. They remind us of the inspirational people who lived in our villages, towns and cities, and they inspire us to try and do great things,” Mr Davies said.
“The plaque system, as it stands, is fragmented, and people can find it hard to interact with.
“That’s why I’m calling for a proper blue plaque system for Wales.
“Usually, Welsh Conservatives want to reduce the number of quangos, but I think in this instance it’s important to have a one stop shop for these big blue counters of history.
“If Labour ministers do listen to us, and set up this national body, I’ll be putting in an application for Derrick Hassan to receive a blue plaque.
“Derrick was the first black police officer to serve in South Wales Police, and I think it would be wonderful to have that celebrated with a blue plaque on his house in Rhiwbina.”
A BLUE plaque? Cymru is a separate nation and surely GREEN would be the perfect choice for us.
REALLY important matter there Arty. Finger on the pulse of politics as usual! Okay, let’s have a plaque scheme. But It’s Cymru so lets have them in RED. And whilst Derrick Hassan was an important first for black representation, this could lead (for precedent’s sake) to thousands upon thousands of plaques being required to mark every first. The first black person / woman / asian person / gay person / trans person in the Welsh police / NHS / Army / Navy / Air Force / Coastguard / Civil Service / Theatre / Extruded Plastics Industry / boardroom. I do… Read more »
Green Plaque…all the trouble in this country and that is top of your agenda…take some loo roll and wet wipes…how did they get permission to hold this event without the right facilities in place…you could ask Ben Lake and Elin Jones to look into things…
The first such plaque should be for ARTD who has suddenly realised he lives in Wales.
Does suggesting such a scheme for Wales make him a terrorist and danger to the union?
Do Rishi and Liz approve of such dangerous suggestions?
Anyone smell a rat here? RT wants a ‘national scheme for Wales’. He does not believe in the nation of Wales. He talks of ‘fence posting our history’. What does he mean by OUR history? Many of us were denied Welsh history in school and were instead taught about his version of history. So what is his motive here? Any people commemorated on these plaques must be notable people who did something FOR Wales or who are associated with our country for positive reasons. This disqualifies any current or former Welsh Tories automatically.