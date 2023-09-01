Andrew RT Davies calls for RSPB to be stripped of charitable status
Emily Price
The Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies has made calls for the RSPB to be stripped of its charitable status after the organisation branded UK Government ministers “liars”.
On Wednesday (August 30) the conservation charity accused Rishi Sunak, Michael Gove and Thérèse Coffey of breaking promises over environmental policies.
The charity launched a scathing attack on X, formerly known as Twitter in the form of a thread which began with the damning statement: “you said you wouldn’t weaken environmental protections. And yet that’s just what you are doing. You lie, and you lie, and you lie again. And we’ve had enough.”
Concerns
The post has racked up over 7m views and includes an image of the Prime Minister, the Housing Secretary and the Environment Secretary with large red letters that read: “LIARS”.
The thread went on to list concerns relating to plans to scrap pollution rules in favour of building new homes in England near sensitive areas such as rivers and waterways.
The charity which works to protect habitats and save species, later apologised for the post and said “frustration” had led it “to attack the people not the policy”.
She denied that the RSPB was “entering politics”, but said that as a charity it had a role to “try and get the policy framing right”.
But the leader of the opposition in Wales has called for the UK’s largest conservation charity to have its charitable status removed entirely.
“Partisan”
Sharing the RSPB thread on social media, Mr Davies said: “This sort of partisan campaigning is far too prevalent in the third sector. Organisations that engage in naked political activity should be stripped of their charitable status.”
On Wednesday evening, the charity published an apology on social media.
It said: “This falls below the standard we set ourselves and for that we apologise. We will continue to campaign vigorously on behalf of nature but we will always do so in a polite and considered manner.”
Mr Davies was approached for comment but he did not respond.
RSPB have apologised for this mistake. We’d expect to heart those responsible have been disciplined and attempts to make amends.
But not stripping of charitable status. Stonewall and Mermaids (already under investigation) are surely up for this severe punishment for promoting their ideology at government level, telling lies about the Equality law, after their campaigning to change the law failed
Now hatred directed at our little feathered friends. The best way to prevent these things occurring is to disband the alternative truth society whose members clearly do not tolerate truth when told.
Clearly there are Woke radicals everywhere. But all credit to PM Sunak for exercising Parliamentary judgement to address the crying need for an expansion and acceleration of housing development. There are of course – as their apology attests – still ‘good eggs’ (as it were) at the RSPB so that depriving this worthwhile organisation of its Charitable Status would be extreme and an overreaction.
The ‘downticks’ in this forum are fascinating: Even though my comment on the article defends the RSPB’s work and charitable status, thus additionally disagreeing with the person this Journal most ‘loves to hate’, namely, Andrew R.T. Davies, the response is disapproving! I assume that my disobliging comment regarding the ‘Woke’ is considered such an outrage against the ‘Holy Zero’, which we are now required to worship, that any other point I make must be condemned out-of-hand. This is really a kind of un-personing and a minor example of the prevailing intolerant cancellation and de-platforming of all who do not cleave… Read more »
The idiot is so desperate to be relevant he’ll say anything to get in the papers , a complete and utter waste of space
Davies ought to tell his Westminster controllers not to tell so many lies instead of attacking the RSPB for essentially telling the truth.
Is that right RT Davies? Well I call for lying politicians to be stripped of political status. We don’t all get what we want just because we huff and puff. Deal with it.
Davies should be stripped of his status as a human being.
Oh! He already did that.
In what sense is this man criminal, in your eyes? Even if he had broken the law, having slandered one of the RSPB’s staff for instance, he should perhaps be allowed to retain his right to be considered a human being – Yes? But I have noticed that the Woke are merciless fanatics, who grant their enemies no hope of redemption. You are all sneaky Jacobins, afraid to enact the murder you nurse in your breast. What else is the significance of that quaint but appalling phrase, ‘should be stripped of his status as a human being.’ The only way… Read more »
What sad waste of public money he is…1.2 million twitchers agree…
The offending tweet (x?) is clearly labeled RSPB England and the 3 politicians targeted all sit as English MPs. Why is Mr Davies, a proud Welshman (I presume), interfering in an internal English matter?
All charities should not have tax exemption. The Victorian Liberals knew this as it puts more burden on poor people and gives advantages to wealthy philanthropists. The RSPB is not high on my list of organisations requiring removal of charity status. Some of the fake charities allowed by David Cameron like The General Medical Council and the Waterways Trust should go first. We now have massive taxation and yet governments avoid paying for as much as possible offloading more costs on the people. Perhaps Andrew RT Davies could ask himself why Conservatives have managed to achieve this mess.
Does he also think that the countryside alliance be robbed of its charitable status as it promotes field sports that include hunting with dogs
RT and his Tories eh! the Fat Shanks effect has made the UK rotten to its core, it will collapse into a pile of rubble…