Andrew RT Davies calls for RSPB to be stripped of charitable status

Emily Price

The Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies has made calls for the RSPB to be stripped of its charitable status after the organisation branded UK Government ministers “liars”.

On Wednesday (August 30) the conservation charity accused Rishi Sunak, Michael Gove and Thérèse Coffey of breaking promises over environmental policies.

The charity launched a scathing attack on X, formerly known as Twitter in the form of a thread which began with the damning statement: “you said you wouldn’t weaken environmental protections. And yet that’s just what you are doing. You lie, and you lie, and you lie again. And we’ve had enough.”

Concerns

The post has racked up over 7m views and includes an image of the Prime Minister, the Housing Secretary and the Environment Secretary with large red letters that read: “LIARS”.

The thread went on to list concerns relating to plans to scrap pollution rules in favour of building new homes in England near sensitive areas such as rivers and waterways.

The charity which works to protect habitats and save species, later apologised for the post and said “frustration” had led it “to attack the people not the policy”.

Pledges Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, RSPB Chief Executive, Beccy Speight argued that the rules change on water protections “goes against” previous UK government pledges.

She denied that the RSPB was “entering politics”, but said that as a charity it had a role to “try and get the policy framing right”.

But the leader of the opposition in Wales has called for the UK’s largest conservation charity to have its charitable status removed entirely.

“Partisan”

Sharing the RSPB thread on social media, Mr Davies said: “This sort of partisan campaigning is far too prevalent in the third sector. Organisations that engage in naked political activity should be stripped of their charitable status.”

On Wednesday evening, the charity published an apology on social media.

It said: “This falls below the standard we set ourselves and for that we apologise. We will continue to campaign vigorously on behalf of nature but we will always do so in a polite and considered manner.”

Mr Davies was approached for comment but he did not respond.

