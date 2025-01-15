Andrew RT Davies calls on Musk to intervene in Welsh politics
Emily Price
Conservative MS Andrew RT Davies has pleaded with Elon Musk to intervene in Welsh politics.
His call came after chaotic scenes in the Senedd which saw Welsh Tory leader Darren Millar demand a Wales specific inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal.
The UK Government has faced a slew of attacks in recent weeks over the handling of child sex grooming cases that took place in the north of England in the 2010s.
The row was reignited when tech billionaire Musk labelled Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips a “rape genocide apologist” and said she should be jailed.
His intervention came in response to Phillips rejecting a request for a new public inquiry into child sexual abuse.
Victims
The UK Government minister said Musk had endangered her life but that it was “nothing” compared to the experiences of victims of abuse.
A wide-ranging independent probe the scandal concluded its work in 2022 – but concerns have been raised that the recommendations in the report were not implemented under the Tories.
The row spilled over into the Senedd on Tuesday (January 15) when Tory leader Darren Millar called for the First Minister to support a national or Wales-wide inquiry.
The tense exchange saw the Senedd’s Llywydd block the leader of the opposition from reading out the graphic details of one victim’s experience of gang-rape.
Recently ousted leader Andrew RT Davies also raised the grooming gangs scandal during his time on the floor.
‘Propaganda’
The South Wales Central MS is currently facing criticism for his use of social media to politicise the issue after he shared a misleading video of school girls he said were being used as “propaganda”.
Responding to claims on X that Labour and Plaid Cymru were trying to brush the matter “under the carpet”, Mr Davies called on Musk to turn his agitation towards Welsh Ministers.
Tagging the adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, Mr Davies wrote: “It won’t work this time. @elonmusk has done great work exposing failing institutions.
“Would be great for him to look at ministers in Wales.”
Data from a new YouGov / The Times survey show that Musk’s interventions on the grooming gangs scandal have damaged his already poor reputation in the UK.
71% of those polled said they have an unfavourable view of Musk whilst 20% of the public say they have a favourable view of the X CEO.
The only group of the public polled who had a favourable view of Musk are Reform UK voters, with 51% holding a positive opinion.
But there has also been a significant increase in the number of Reform voters who have a negative opinion of Musk – rising from 24% to 41%.
Mr Davies has tagged Musk in several online posts since the grooming gangs issue became prominent again.
A Tory source said Davies was “desperate for a retweet”.
The Welsh Government was invited to comment.
