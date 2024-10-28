Andrew RT Davies criticised by Tory councillors for pro-Senedd stance

Emily Price

Welsh Conservative councillors have hit out at Andrew RT Davies after he made clear he does not support the idea of abolishing the Welsh Parliament.

The Senedd group leader told Nation Cymru on Friday (October 25) that “the Welsh Conservatives are committed to making devolution work in the interests of the people of Wales.”

His comments came amid a series of rows between Conservative members and MSs.

Abolishing the Welsh Parliament is against current party policy but there is a growing call from some grassroots members for this to change ahead of the 2026 election.

‘Out of touch’

Andrew RT Davies’ closest aide George Carroll has promised a members ballot on the issue if he is elected the party’s Welsh Chairman.

David Fouweather – a Tory Councillor for Allt yr yn in Newport – says Mr Davies is not “the Welsh Conservative leader” and “does not speak for the Welsh Conservatives on devolution”.

He has accused the Tory Senedd group of being “out of touch” with ordinary Conservative members adding that MSs have committed themselves to a “Welsh nationalist experiment”.

He said “The overwhelming majority of our members oppose devolution, and recent polling shows that the proportion of our voters who want it abolished is even larger than the percentage of Plaid voters who want independence.

“Our devolved contingent of politicians, already aloof and disconnected from the rest of the Party, have a financial stake in Cardiff Bay which may cloud their judgement as conservatives and as unionists.”

‘Financial incentives’

He added: “Members are now openly opining that this has more to do with personal financial incentives than anything relating to devolution’s performance.

“By backing devolution, Conservative MSs contribute to a cross party consensus which empowers it to expand. Devolution has always been a process toward eventual separation, never a stable settlement.

“It is their responsibility as members of the national party of Great Britain, the Conservative Party, to dispute this Welsh nationalist project. Britain’s opponents want us to legitimatise this institution, and our MSs have obliged.”

Following the General Election – which saw the Tories wiped out in Wales – Andrew RT Davies said the Welsh Conservatives must change quickly or “die”.

Addressing the Tory Party conference in September, the Senedd group leader said the Welsh public are “inherently conservative”, and “if the party returns to its values, it will win them over”.

‘Salient messages’

But Cllr Fouweather says that as devolved elections are “fought in a low turnout and sparse media environment” – they require a “strategy of motivating the base with a straightforward salient message”.

He said: “Conservative and Reform voters want the Senedd abolished more than Plaid voters want independence. And under proportional representation, Conservative MSs will not benefit from anti-Labour tactical votes, they will have to give our voters a reason to back us.”

Cllr Fouweather is not the only Conservative councillor distancing themself from Andrew RT Davies’ pro-Senedd stance.

Cardiff Councillor Joel Williams has been similarly vocal and has called for a ballot of members on the issue.

The former Big Brother star currently works for South Wales East MS Laura Anne Jones.

‘Foisted’

He told Nation Cymru the 1997 referendum had been “foisted on Wales” and that Welsh people had “paid a heavy price since its inception.”

He said: “Labour campaigned for the Assembly arguing it would improve public services, boost economic growth and ‘end the threat of separatism’; in many ways the opposite has happened.

“The Senedd will seek to further increase taxes to fund inefficient projects, ever expanding their dominance over our lives. Such policies will make Wales even less competitive and drive away investment and job creation. The Senedd continues to act against the best interests of the people of Wales.

“I believe in the power of the Union of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and whilst Welsh nationalists seek to break up our Union, Welsh Conservatives must unwaveringly stand as defenders of our Union.

“I have come to the conclusion the Welsh Senedd has shown itself to be a costly and unnecessary tier of government.

“For as long as Wales has a Senedd, Welsh Conservatives are focused on doing all we can to ensure it works as well as possible for Wales and should there be a referendum, the Senedd should be abolished.”

Andrew RT Davies was heavily criticised during the Senedd summer recess by senior Tory figures and his own cabinet after he invited people visiting the Vale of Glamorgan show to put balls into two buckets to highlight whether they wanted to abolish the Senedd or not.

