Andrew RT Davies elected committee chair

Emily Price

Andrew RT Davies has been elected as the new chair of the economy trade and rural affairs committee after a nomination by his group.

The former leader of the Conservatives in the Senedd was forced to resign in December after several members of his shadow cabinet staged a coup to oust him.

Despite winning a confidence motion, Mr Davies quit when almost half of his shadow cabinet threatened to resign from their briefs if he didn’t stand aside.

Chief whip Darren Millar was elected unopposed as the new leader of the Tories before the Senedd broke up for the Christmas break.

Mr Davies – who has since taken his place on the Tory backbench – was nominated for the role by his group following the announcement that he would not be given a place in Mr Millar’s new shadow cabinet.

Senedd rules state that only members from the political group that has been allocated the committee may be nominated as chair and only members of the same political group may make the nomination.

If any member were to object to the nomination or if two more nominations were made – it would have triggered a secret ballot.

Committee chairs are paid between £81,808 and £86,693.

In the Senedd on Tuesday (Jan 7), Mr Davies was elected unopposed as the new chair of the economy, trade and rural affairs committee, after no objections from MSs.

He sat quietly when congratulated by the Senedd’s speaker and his fellow Tory MSs.

The Welsh Conservatives declined to comment on the appointment.

