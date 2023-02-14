Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Andrew RT Davies faces ridicule for Valentine’s Day tweet

14 Feb 2023 2 minute read
Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies gives the thumbs up. Picture by Andrew RT Davies / Twitter

It may be the day of love, but users on social media platform Twitter appear to have little affection for the latest tweet from Andrew RT Davies.

The Welsh Conservative leader whose ‘culture war’ posts on the social media platform have increasingly polarised people, was once again the subject of much ridicule after he posted a Valentine’s Day poem, which read:

The Roses are red
Violets are blue
Stop being woke
It’s not good for you!

One user asked the Senedd politician if his Twitter was a parody account? While another enquired whether he was 7.

Davies answered ‘no’ to both.

Twitter user Phillip Davies asked Davies to define ‘Woke’.

He said: ‘Then explain why decency, respect, consideration, inclusiveness, socially aware, anti racist and thoughtful are qualities to be laughed at. PS No person who uses the word ‘woke’ has ever replied to me with an alternative definition. Not one!’

Finally another Twitter user Boosh Taliesin asked the question many would like the answer to in the form of their own Valentine’s verse…

Roses are red
Torys are blue
What we want to know
Who writes your tweets for you ?

Hogyn y Gogledd
Hogyn y Gogledd
5 hours ago

I would commend Philip Davies’s response and add: “Woke” esentially means “educated, enlightened and caring”, and is used by those who cannot spell the first two or feel the third.

3
Reply
Fi yn unig
Fi yn unig
5 hours ago

On a day when love is the theme, RT doubles down on promoting hate. After all, the use of the word ‘woke’ as a pejorative does exactly that. For his poem, I would suggest that he doesn’t give up the day job but for the good of everyone, he SHOULD do exactly that.

5
Reply
John
John
5 hours ago

Fel dywed yr hen ymadrodd -dyn sy’n dalentog o dwp!

4
Reply
Leigh Richards
Leigh Richards
4 hours ago

Time for ‘artie’ to rein in the six form student who has been managing his twitter for the last few months 😉

1
Reply
Cathy Jones
Cathy Jones
4 hours ago

…I mean… this man wants people to take him seriously, he thinks YOU should vote for him and his party, he thinks that he has what it takes to be First Minister in a twenty-first century Cymru, he thinks that you should entrust the future of the country, the future of your children, your future in his hands.. …all joking aside like, but he’s taking the p***, if he thinks that people who have got lives and things they want to do are going to vote for a man who does poems about wokeness. I have long suspected Tories of… Read more »

1
Reply
Richard
Richard
2 hours ago

We are just so blessed as a nation to have our own political bard – adding poetry to that quick witt and rapier oppositon leadership.

A place in Y Gorsedd for certain as “!Llais y Tir”…..i like many were just amazed at what seems a limitless talent…..across the Wales political landscape…👍🏽

I hear he has drawn a commision to pen an ode for that great day we all have in our diarys when our former Prince is to be clowned…sorry crowned.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Richard
3
Reply
Rhosddu
Rhosddu
2 hours ago
Reply to  Richard

The Welsh McGonagall.

0
Reply
Gareth
Gareth
49 minutes ago

What a sad, lonely, sorry little man he comes across as.

0
Reply

