Andrew RT Davies faces ridicule for Valentine’s Day tweet

It may be the day of love, but users on social media platform Twitter appear to have little affection for the latest tweet from Andrew RT Davies.

The Welsh Conservative leader whose ‘culture war’ posts on the social media platform have increasingly polarised people, was once again the subject of much ridicule after he posted a Valentine’s Day poem, which read:

The Roses are red

Violets are blue

Stop being woke

It’s not good for you!

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Stop being woke

It’s not good for you! ❤️ — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) February 14, 2023

One user asked the Senedd politician if his Twitter was a parody account? While another enquired whether he was 7.

Davies answered ‘no’ to both.

Is this a parody account? — itsaGwyn (@odgwyn) February 14, 2023

are you 7 ? — Doctor Doolittle (@DoctorDoolittl6) February 14, 2023

Twitter user Phillip Davies asked Davies to define ‘Woke’.

He said: ‘Then explain why decency, respect, consideration, inclusiveness, socially aware, anti racist and thoughtful are qualities to be laughed at. PS No person who uses the word ‘woke’ has ever replied to me with an alternative definition. Not one!’

Define ‘Woke’. Then explain why decency, respect, consideration, inclusiveness, socially aware, anti racist and thoughtful are qualities to be laughed at. PS No person who uses the word ‘woke’ has ever replied to me with an alternative definition. Not one! — Philip Davies #FBPE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Sosban_in_Exile) February 14, 2023

Finally another Twitter user Boosh Taliesin asked the question many would like the answer to in the form of their own Valentine’s verse…

Roses are red

Torys are blue

What we want to know

Who writes your tweets for you ?

Roses are red

Torys are blue

What we want to know

Who writes your tweets for you ? 😉😂 — Boosh Taliesin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿💙🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@BooshPemberton) February 14, 2023

