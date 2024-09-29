Andrew RT Davies lashes out at Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru at Tory conference

The leader of the Welsh Conservative group in the Senedd has lashed out at the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham.

Andrew RT Davies said the Labour Party was holding Wales back at a conference panel event, and claimed Plaid Cymru presents a “mirage” to voters.

After attacking the Welsh Government’s handling of the health service and education, Mr Davies turned to the topic of the 20-mph default speed limit introduced just over a year ago, which he claimed prompted Welsh voters to put their “imagination and thought” into “where these decisions are being taken”.

Alien

He added: “The one thing that stands out to me about politicians making decisions in Wales that is alien to what the people of Wales want was the speed limit of 20mph across the length and breadth of Wales, where a petition of half a million individuals, unheard of in the Senedd’s history, signed up to say ‘we believe that this should be outside schools, hospitals and care homes, sensitive sites, but this national speed limit is devastating for the economy’.

“By their own figures, £9 billion taken out of the economy, and ultimately will not bring those casualty rates down, which we all want to see.

“And it will be a devastating blow across Wales.

“And it really did focus people’s imagination and thought as to where these decisions are being taken, for the first time, in many instances.”

Utopia

Turning his sights onto Plaid Cymru, the Welsh Conservatives’ Senedd leader told delegates and activists: “Any nationalist party has not made that economic argument, whether it be in Wales, whether it be in Scotland, or Northern Ireland.

“They’ll make the one argument about independence and this utopia, this mirage that they want to create, to the voters.

“But the reality is when it comes to the economics of it, all four parts of the union working together benefit from being one identity, one banner, one United Kingdom, sharing the resources of the union.

“And let’s not forget the union is the most successful union socially, culturally or economically that you will find anywhere in the modern world, so instead of trying to dismantle that, we as unionists should make sure that we’re fighting the separatists of any part of this country.”

Wipeout

Earlier today Mr Davies said the Conservative Party must change quickly or “die”, following the total wipeout its MPs suffered in Wales during the general election in July.

As well as failings on immigration, voters in Wales were turned off by the party’s “dogmatic” stance on the economy, Mr Davies suggested.

He said the Welsh public are “inherently conservative”, and “if the party returns to its values, it will win them over”.

