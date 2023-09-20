Andrew RT Davies mocked after X poll backfires
Emily Price
The Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies has been mocked after an online poll which he launched asking for the people of Wales to give their opinion on the 20mph limit backfired.
The leader of the opposition posted the poll to X (formally known as Twitter) on Monday
(September 18) with the caption: “Everyone seems to have an opinion on Labour’s blanket 20mph speed limits. So let’s do a poll! Do YOU support blanket 20mph?”
The poll ran for a day and the results showed that the majority of people who voted were in favour of the new 20mph default speed limit.
Almost 20,000 votes were cast with the final results showing 57.2 percent voted ‘yes’ in support of the road regulation, whilst 42.8 percent voted ‘no’.
Mr Davies shared the results of the poll but appeared to disregard the count, instead referencing an ITV poll which found two thirds of people in Wales are against the new 20mph speed limit.
Opposition
In a post he said: “Recent polling confirmed two thirds of the Welsh public oppose Labour’s blanket 20mph! Proof that Wales and X are not the same thing!”
The speed limit change which came into force at the weekend has been met with opposition by the Tory Party who have U-turned on their previous support for it.
Last week in the Senedd, the Welsh Conservatives led a debate and forced a vote in an attempt to scrap the introduction of the new default.
During the debate, Mr Davies defended a press image of himself holding a “20 is plenty” sign which he campaigned for in his area in 2018.
“Misrepresented”
On the results of the poll, Counsel General, Mick Antoniw said on social media: “20,000 participated in your poll - you misrepresented the policy yet still had a resounding response! Hmmmm.”
When asked by social media users why the leader of the opposition was disregarding the results of his own poll he responded: “Are you serious? One was a series poll, the other was a Twitter survey done for a bit of fun. You must understand the difference?”
Some social media users suggested that if the poll had found in Mr Davies’ favour, he would not have disregarded the results.
One X user said: “Would you be discounting it as a bit of fun if it hammered home your point of view? I think not.”
The Welsh Government expects the new default speed limit to result in 40 percent fewer road collisions, saving six to 10 lives every year and avoiding 1,200- 2,000 people being injured.
The Welsh Conservatives have claimed that the new speed limit will cost the economy in Wales billions of pounds.
But speaking at a Welsh Government press conference last week, Mark Drakeford said although there will be a one off cost of £32m, the road safety reform would save the NHS three times as much every year.
Never voted Tory, never will, but I will give Welsh Conservatives this piece of advice, if you want the Conservative Party to have any chance, no matter how slight it will be, of forming a government in Wales, the first step would be to ditch that idiot. Personally I think he should stay as long as possible, his gaffes are so entertaining
Prime high profile idiocy tends to get votes as proved at Westmonster in 2019 so perhaps a bland anonymous type would dodge the voters radar.
Then let’s keep the idiot.
I despair that ATD can keep whinging on – he has been thoroughly dishonest in his “blanket” comments, but this is of course in keeping with his problem of being both a stranger to the truth and the in-built ability to say nothing positive about anything. I’ve been out and about over the past few days and have been impressed with the discipline of drivers in observing the new limit. I have a fun idea. He is a member of the Senedd only by virtue of hiding behind his party label on the list. I wonder what would happen if… Read more »
How ironic. This made me chuckle lol. Conservative cliwn Andrew RT Davies hasn’t a clue. He just doesn’t get it. Never will in fact. No doubt he’ll say those voting yes in this poll are Marxists with a woke agenda rather that ones with common sense who understand that the reduction from 30mph to 20mph in built-up areas in Wales will save lives. Our children’s lives.. But no, he wants our children to die so that motorist can get to the lights slightly quicker. The Welsh Tories are playing party political games with lives in the hope they will strike… Read more »
Typical Tory, only accept a vote that has gone in their favour. We have had more than one vote on devolution and more powers and the people have voted yes and yes again, on both subjects, yet the Tories still call for the reversal of devolution. Anybody questioning the Brexit vote, that went the way of the Tories is either a traitor or they do not respect democracy, and the ” will of the people”. Hypocrisy is the Tory party.
You mean Twitter don’t you? Why should we go along with Elon Musk’s misguided rebranding?
So he ran a poll. Didn’t get the answer he wanted, so decried his own poll. Yet fully stands behind a petition for whom the majority of respondents are from outside of Cymru.
Funny that. It’s amazing on how variable “respectin’ polls and referendums” are where the tories are concerned