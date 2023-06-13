Andrew RT Davies mocked for ‘angry’ social media post about roads

Andrew RT Davies has been mocked for his latest “angry” social media post concerning the Welsh Government’s new road building policy.

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives posted a picture to Twitter on Monday (June 12) of himself standing beside an empty stretch of road in an area where he had previously campaigned to stop a new road being built.

The post read: “Labour’s barmy road building ban will be dreadful for congestion in Wales”.

In the photo, the leader of the opposition was wearing a high visibility vest bearing the Vale of Glamorgan Council logo standing beside Five Mile Lane (A4226) in the Vale of Glamorgan facing in the direction of the village of Pendoylan.

Labour’s barmy road building ban will be dreadful for congestion in Wales. pic.twitter.com/6nnMH4YFfz — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) June 12, 2023

“Unnecessary”

Mr Davies had previously campaigned against plans for a link road to be built in the area that would have passed through Pendoylan to improve access to Cardiff Airport.

In 2021, the leader of the opposition – who lives nearby in the Cowbridge area – described the new road build as “unnecessary” and welcomed the news that the Welsh Government had scrapped plans for the airport link road.

Further questions were raised about the social media post which showed Mr Davies wearing attire bearing the Vale of Glamorgan Council logo when he is no longer a member of the council.

Reacting to the social media post, Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters said: “This is priceless – angry man complains about congestion on an empty road, rails against a ban that doesn’t exist, and gets called out for wearing a hi-vis vest that doesn’t belong to him. Now that’s leadership.”

The leader of Vale of Glamorgan Council, Lis Burnett replied to the leader of the Welsh Conservatives via Twitter saying: “Please return the Vale council hi-vis vest to the Civic Offices asap.”

Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, Andrew Morgan also replied: “This a recent photo? Was just asking as you are wearing a High Viz jacket with the Vale of Glamorgan council on.

“As you are not an elected member of that council any more and not a council officer I hope you’re not impersonating as a representative of the council??”

Criteria

In February, the Welsh Government announced any new road builds in Wales must pass a strict set of criteria that ensures they do not increase carbon emissions, increase the number of cars on the road or lead to higher speeds and higher emissions, and they do not negatively impact the environment.

Lee Waters also retweeted the post by the leader of the opposition and wrote: “We are not banning road building. We are not banning road building. We are not banning road building. And he knows it.”

Replying to questions from Twitter users about the new road building criteria, Mr Waters said: “Nowhere does it say we won’t build roads in the future. What it does say is that we will raise the bar for when new roads are seen as the solution to the transport problems.”

Nation.Cymru contacted Andrew RT Davies for comment but he did not respond.

