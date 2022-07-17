Tory MP backs Welsh Conservative leader’s call for no more devolution to Wales

A Welsh Conservative MP has backed the party Senedd’s leader’s call to the party’s leadership contenders to commit to no more devolution for Wales if they become Prime Minister.

In an article written for the Sunday Times, but which did not appear online or in the paper’s e-edition, Welsh leader Andrew RT Davies made three demands of whoever won the leadership race in September.

He called for a commitment not to expand the Senedd’s powers, to make St David’s Day a bank holiday and to ensure more rail funding for Wales to be spent by network rail.

“It must be made clear that, under a Conservative government, no further powers will be devolved to Cardiff Bay. Welsh Government have the tools to fix our waiting lists and our creaking public services already,” he said.

His calls for no new powers was backed by Brecon and Radnorshire MP Fay Jones in an interview with BBC Radio Wales’ Sunday Supplement, although she said that she had not yet read it.

“I haven’t read Andrews article, but I certainly will do I think there’s a lot in there I can get along with,” she said.

“I think what’s important is we restore public services rather than talk about powers. I mean, I’d like to see more jobs created across the whole of Wales. Rather than just in the centre and Cardiff Bay.”

‘Tear apart’

She however raised doubts about the creation of a new St David’s Day Bank Holiday and more investment in rail.

“Well, the problem with the bank holidays is it does cost an awful lot of people a lot of money but you know, Wales certainly deserves a bank holiday,” she said.

“It’s just a question of whether now is the right time I don’t know.”

Of the spending by Network Rail she said: “Well, I think that goes back into the category of not making big funding promises before you’re clear about how you’re going to pay for them. And right now, when we are the most important thing facing people at the moment, is the cost of living challenge.”

Andrew RT Davies had earlier said that the next Prime Minister would need to govern for the entire Union.

“In the face of a separatist government in Scotland desperate to tear apart the UK, and a government in Cardiff Bay all too keen to indulge in separatism, we need a Prime Minister that can remind people across the UK how the Union not just works for them, but benefits them and their families,” he said.

He added that: “Delivering significant rail improvement will also be the perfect way of showing that, while Labour is holding Wales back, the Conservatives are unleashing Wales’ potential.”

