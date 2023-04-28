Andrew RT Davies: ‘No more powers for Wales’

Andrew RT Davies has attacked Welsh Government policies and declared no more powers should be devolved to Wales in a speech at the Welsh Conservative Conference.

The Welsh Tory leader opened his speech on Friday (April 28) at the ICC in Newport by saying: “Bore da. There you are, I’ve used a bit of Welsh so maybe the media will write some nice things about me.”

He went on to accuse Welsh Labour ministers of being “out of touch” and said they hold “extreme beliefs”.

The leader of the opposition claimed that giving more powers to the Welsh Government would be a “distraction” from improving health and eduction in Wales.

He also attacked proposals to ask for more powers in Wales in order to pass a similar Scottish Gender Recognition Reform Act – which the UK Government subsequently blocked.

Earlier this month, Mr Davies was accused of “distorting” the truth over inaccurate reports in the English press that the Welsh Government plans to give asylum seekers a monthly £1,600 hand out.

The Basic Income for Care Leavers scheme is only for eligible young people leaving the care system and a handful of unaccompanied asylum seekers are entitled to the provision.

At the conference in Newport, Mr Davies criticised the care leaver scheme again and described himself as being “passionate about delivering the very best for our country”.

“Fringe issues”

He also claimed that although the media have criticised his style on Twitter as “too provocative” it’s his duty to “speak out”.

The leader of the Welsh Tories insisted Wales is being left behind because the Welsh Government prioritises “vanity projects and fringe issues over things that really matter”.

He urged the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak to block any requests from “Labour and their nationalist friends” for more devolved power saying “do not be afraid to say no”.

Mr Davies said: “Requests for powers over policing, criminal justice and gender self ID, must be refused.

“Labour’s ideological obsession with gender and putting their extreme beliefs above common sense puts people at risk, distracting them from the issues that matter, distracting them from running the north Wales health board, which is in special measures, yet again.”

Following his speech, members of the audience clapped and some gave him a standing ovation.

