Andrew RT Davies pays tribute to ‘friend’ Boris Johnson as he resigns – ‘he got Brexit done’

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has paid tribute to his “friend” the Prime Minister as Boris Johnson said he would step down from the post.

Andrew RT Davies said that Boris Johnson had “got Brexit done” and secured a “historic victory” in 2019.

Boris Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, a No 10 source said.

“I’ve always said it was essential for the Prime Minister to hold the confidence of our country, party and parliament,” Andrew RT Davies said. “Clearly, that is no longer the case.

“Boris Johnson’s legacy will always be that he ended the deadlock and got Brexit done, delivering on the will of the British people.

“As well as securing a historic victory in 2019, Boris ensured our return to freedom out of the Covid-19 pandemic. Regrettably, it has now become very difficult for him to deliver on the mandate he secured.

“As a friend and supporter of the Prime Minister, I recognise his achievements over the last three years. It now falls to the Conservative Party to select a new leader to deliver on our manifesto commitments for the remainder of this parliament.

“I wish him, Carrie and the rest of his family all the best for the future and thank him for his service to our country.”

More to follow…

