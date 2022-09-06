Andrew RT Davies pays tribute to ‘once-in-a-generation politician’ Boris Johnson

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has paid tribute to Boris Johnson following his formal resignation as Prime Minister following Liz Truss’ election as leader of the Tory Party on Monday.

Boris Johnson pledged loyalty to his successor in a valedictory speech tinged with a lingering bitterness over his downfall on Tuesday morning.

The outgoing prime minister hinted that he intends to fade quietly into the background for now, comparing himself to Cincinnatus, a Roman statesman who – according to legend – returned to his farm after triumphing in battle.

He said he was like “one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function”, and will now be “gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific”.

Unique ability

Andrew RT Davies MS said: “Boris Johnson is a once-in-a-generation politician who had an unique ability to connect to voters – something we saw time and time again with our best ever performance in a Senedd election and the highest number of Welsh Conservative MPs elected since the 1980s.

“I believe the country is grateful that his leadership ensured we prevented Corbyn becoming Prime Minister, got Brexit done, armed Ukraine against Putin, and ably secured and delivered the fastest Covid vaccination programme in Europe.

“When we look back at his legacy, it will be seen as one where real progress was made and whilst I am sad to see him go, it is also understandable, and I join his message that the Party and the country should unite behind Liz Truss now to alleviate the cost-of-living.

“Boris – thank you for everything”.

Scandals

Mr Jonson resigned in July following damaging revelations about a series of parties at Downing Street during the coronavirus lockdown and sexual misconduct scandals involving Conservative MPs.

He finally agreed to step down after a rebellion from MPs after the departure of Chris Pincher, a deputy chief whip who was accused of inappropriate behaviour.

Mr Johnson’s departure comes a little less than three years after he led the Tories to their biggest election victory in decades.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

