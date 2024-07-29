Andrew RT Davies slammed for school halal meat blunder
Emily Price
The leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd has been criticised for incorrect claims that all meat options for pupils at a school in his constituency are halal.
Andrew RT Davies wrote to Vale of Glamorgan Council last week stating that a constituent had complained to him about Cowbridge School in the Vale of Glamorgan with allegations that it was only providing halal lunches.
Before the council were able to respond with an answer to his calls for clarity, the Welsh Tory leader published his letter to X where it racked up over 1.7m views and 10,000 likes.
The post went viral after being shared by British anti-Islam campaigner, Tommy Robinson, with the caption: “School serves ‘halal only’ lunches as local council faces demands for urgent answers.
“A mother requested a non-halal meat meal for her daughter, but was told this was not available!”
Allegations
Shortly after Mr Davies posted his letter to Vale council online, Cowbridge School, which is currently on summer break, hit back saying his allegations about its lunch options were “incorrect”.
Responding to the Tory leader on X, the school said: “Firstly, just to confirm that the school is no longer a comprehensive school and is now an all age school. Secondly the statement that all meat options are halal only is incorrect.”
Mr Davies apologised for using the wrong name – but accused the school of taking a “tone” in its response.
In a social media post, he said: “Firstly, your own website and Twitter bio describes the school as ‘Cowbridge Comprehensive’, so forgive me for using that name.
“Secondly, please confirm if a non-halal meat option is available for every meal at which meat is served. I note you failed to address that. This was a query from a concerned parent and it’s disappointing you chose to take that tone.”
A Senedd Tory source told Nation.Cymru they were concerned about the “dangerous territory” of a figure such as Robinson getting behind the Tory leader’s messaging.
Another Welsh Conservative source described the claims from the most senior Tory in Wales as a “non-issue”.
Halal meat is carefully prepared by butchers adhering to specific guidelines outlined in Islamic law as defined in the Koran.
It is the only type of meat that is permissible for Muslims to eat and involves the animal’s throat being cut with a sharp knife severing the carotid artery, jugular vein and windpipe in a single swipe.
Two days after the school confirmed it provided halal, and non-halal options, Mr Davies penned an article for GB News featuring an image of Cowbridge School with the headline, “Children SHOULD NOT be forced to eat halal school lunches”.
‘Vocal minorities’
In the article, Mr Davies wrote: “Not only is the taxpayer footing the bill for the school meals of the children of millionaires, but parents have criticised the lack of choice on offer and the fact that food options available are often unhealthy ones.
“But this blanket approach that seems to be being adopted by the Labour-run Vale of Glamorgan Council goes a step further.”
He added: “But if issues like this aren’t tackled we could see a slippery slope that empowers vocal minorities with extreme views who wish to exert undue influence over spineless politicians.”
Cllr Lis Burnett, Leader of the Vale of Glamorgan Council waded into the argument on X saying: “To clarify. Mr Davies wrote to the Council at 10.29 on the 23rd. He published his letter online at 12.01 the same day. At 17.56 on the same day the school responded as below. Two days later Mr Davies continues to publish an incorrect article.”
The council later confirmed in a statement that Cowbridge School offers “both halal and non halal meat options”.
Cllr Burnett said: “Cowbridge Comprehensive does not use the Council’s independent catering company for school meals, instead opting to source its own suppliers, however it offers both halal and non halal meat options.
“Big Fresh Catering Company is wholly owned by the Council and supplies most schools within the County, also operating commercially.
“Adopting an inclusive approach, it offers both halal and non-halal meat, which is stored in separate fridges and handled appropriately. A wide variety of other dietary requirements are also catered for to meet the demands of pupils, staff and customers.”
Calls have been made for Mr Davies to retract his opinion article because the school and council have confirmed both halal and non halal options are available.
‘Default’
But the Welsh Tory leader appears to have doubled down on his claims with a fresh letter to Vale of Glamorgan Council on Monday (July 29) calling for further clarification.
In the letter he said: “I write further to my correspondence of 23rd July 2024. I note the Council issued a statement on 25th July 2024, but I have a number of outstanding
queries which require clarification.
“While the Council’s statement confirms that school meals provided by its independent catering company, ‘Big Fresh’, offer both halal and non-halal meat, it does not state if a non-halal meat option is available for every meal at which meat is served. Please confirm if this is the case.
“When meat options are served in school meals supplied by ‘Big Fresh’, is halal meat
served as the default option or is it only provided on request?
“When Halal meat is served in school meals supplied by ‘Big Fresh’, is it clearly advertised or marked so that parents and children are aware?
“What steps has the Council taken to ensure that non-halal meat options are available in all school meals in local authority schools in the Vale of Glamorgan, including those
provided by suppliers other than ‘Big Fresh’?”
Andrew RT Davies was invited to comment further but did not respond to our request.
He just can’t help himself.
I don’t understand the problem with halal meat. Proper halal meat is produce to high welfare standards.
That hasn’t always been the case. Halal meat is unacceptable to many non Moslems either due to the method of slaughter or because of the prayers used. Similar arguments apply to kosher meat but it is so expensive anyway most people would not pay the price for it.
This silly man, Andrew RT’Blanket’ Davies doesn’t give up, does he? First, he accuses the school of serving ‘only ‘ halal meat. Then he wants to know if there is a halal option and if that is the default option. Quite honestly , ARTD, if the option is available to those parents who want it, then clearly those who don’t want it get the ‘normal’ option.
But are you such a specialist, that you can tell the difference Andrew ? Despite your being a farmer, I somehow doubt it
Tories, never let the truth get in the way of a culture war.
Would have thought that the General Election defeat would have forced him to change tack – This shows he is still following Trump / Johnson / Farage model.
Breaking News! Andrew RT Davies is a pathological liar. And relax.
There have been cases where Halal meat was served unknowingly to non Muslims. Muslims tend to assume that non Muslims won’t mind but that is not the case especially with Sikhs and some Christians. It is not only the method of slaughter but also the prayers used that may be a problem. To complicate it there are two schools of thought in UK Islam – some accept stunning others do not. There are hygiene issues with some Hilal sources or have been in the past. There are also issues of meat substitution where turkey products may be used in ethnic… Read more »