Andrew RT Davies slams ban on ‘imprecise and inaccurate’ use of ‘blanket’ description of 20 mph limit

Andrew RT Davies has suggested that the Llywydd’s ban on using the word “blanket” to describe the 20mph default speed limit was “politically motivated”.

Elin Jones prohibited the word from being used in the Chamber after shadow transport minister Natasha Asghar received a slap on the wrist for persistently using the term when describing the road regulation.

The defiant Tory was formerly censured on Wednesday (September 25) with the Senedd endorsing the findings of a standards commissioner investigation against her.

Standards Commissioner Douglas Bain found that Ms Asghar had brought the Senedd into disrepute and broke the rules on acting truthfully.

Elin Jones, the Senedd’s speaker, intervened during proceedings to stress that the standards committee found the use of the term was “imprecise and inaccurate”.

She said she changed her mind on the use of the word due to the ruling after allowing the term to be used for months.

The Llywydd said: “It is not correct to use it in that context, in this Chamber any more … that is my view and I am the Llywydd … I ask you all to respect my view.”

Ms Asghar was part of the committee which considered a complaint about her group leader Andrew RT Davies, who has frequently described 20mph as a “blanket” policy.

Mr Davies was cleared of breaching the rules in January.

On Thursday (September 26) the leader of the Senedd Tories said Ms Jones had set a “precedent” that she would need to apply “equally”.

In a letter to the Llywydd, he claimed to have been contacted by constituents who believed Ms Jones’ decision was politically motivated.

The Welsh Tory leader called on the Llywydd to rule out using the term in other instances – such as Labour’s “£22 billion black hole” description of the nation’s finances.

Mr Davies wrote: “Yesterday, in the Senedd chamber, you confirmed that, during proceedings, members are prohibited from using in term ‘blanket’ to describe to describe the 20mph policy.

“You claimed this is because it is “imprecise and inaccurate” to use the term in this way. This is despite the term being used frequently within public discourse and widely understood.

“This potentially sets a dangerous precedent, under which politicians are policed by their peers for the political stances that they take. It is my view that it should be the voting public, and not other politicians, to determine if the terms elected members choose to use are appropriate.

“Ultimately we are accountable not to each other, but to the ballot box. It is important this principal is maintained.

“Over the past 24 hours, I have received a considerable amount of correspondence from people across Wales objecting to the decision. Many of those people believe the decision was politically motivated, to prevent scrutiny of a policy that is both unpopular and controversial.

“Now that this precedent has been set it is of utmost importance that it is applied equally – for example, several Labor politicians have recently used the term ‘£22 billion black hole’ to describe the state of the nation’s finances.

“This is despite the claim being proven to be false and contradicted by the Institute for Fiscal Studies and many other independent analysts.

“I would therefore be grateful if you would confirm that this term will now also be ruled out of order in the Chamber, along with any others that would by strict interpretation considered to be imprecise and inaccurate.”

A spokesperson for Ms Jones said: “There will be no further comment from Llywydd.

“Her view on the issue was put on record during the debate in Plenary yesterday.”

