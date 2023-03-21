Andrew RT Davies suggests smacking ban is linked to anti social behaviour increase in Wales
Welsh Conservative Leader, Andrew RT Davies has sparked outrage on Twitter after suggesting the ban on smacking children is linked to a rise in anti-social behaviour in Wales.
The Welsh Tory leader’s bizarre social media outbursts have increasingly polarised people leading to some users believing his account has been hacked.
Andrew RT Davies, who recently started a Twitter spat with Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream over human rights, Tweeted: “Anti social behaviour has increased in Wales since Labour’s smacking ban came into force.”
Anti social behaviour has increased in Wales since Labour’s smacking ban came into force.
— Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) March 21, 2023
The post gained over 500 comments within hours of it appearing online with some users pointing out the correlation between the two sets of data is unlikely to be linked.
Others were horrified that the Tweet could be perceived as promoting smacking children as a policy to reduce anti-social behaviour.
On user suggested the post be screen shotted in case it was later deleted by Davies and said in a functioning democracy, such a Tweet should be “career ending”.
Another user complained to Twitter that Tweets from grown men “openly wanting to abuse children” shouldn’t be allowed to appear on timelines.
Questions were again raised on if the Twitter account is genuine – or whether it is a parody account pretending to be Davies and posting outrageous content.
Physically punishing children became illegal in Wales in March last year and the landmark legislation provided children the same protection from assault as adults.
The First Minister for Wales, Mark Drakeford hailed the legislation as a “historic achievement for children and their rights.”
assumptions regarding the legitimacy of Davies’s Twitter account were made following a poem published on Valentine’s Day which read: “The Roses are red, violets are blue, stop being woke, it’s not good for you.”
In a recent interview with Wales Online, Andrew RT Davies confirmed the Valentine’s poem and all other Tweets were genuine and had been posted by himself.
Jumping to conclusions without any evidence. Clown.
What a complete arse that man is.
I think he is going for the Boris Johnson narcissistic sociopath look. Getting there too!
The link between poverty and anti social behaviour has been proven in many studies made by professionals in the field. The fact his party has ruled from Westminster for so long, and now the effects are being felt in poverty levels, antisocial behaviour and the biggest wage freeze in the last 200 years, according to a recent study, has nothing to do with smacking. He knows this, but as always it is smoke and mirrors from this snake oil salesman.
While most NC readers might well just pass this off as the usual monthly ARTD press feature – we do live in the real Cymru …..
This sort of outburst plays well with the blue rinse brigade…….
BUT
Also for certain with ‘ Valleys Mam ‘ and BREXIT blue collar folk who left Lab/Plaid and jumped over the clear blue water 💦 at the last election 🗳️..
ARTD is a 🦊 in 🐑 clothing…… this issue 🎯 for a quiet anti woke section of our nation