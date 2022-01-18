Andrew RT Davies takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg’s ‘unacceptable’ comments

Andrew RT Davies has taken aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for making “unacceptable” comments about a Tory colleague.

The leader of the Tories in the Senedd criticised the Etonian-educated politician for branding the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Douglas Ross “lightweight”.

The Leader of the House of Commons had taken exception to Ross calling for Boris Johnson to resign amid reports of boozy parties being held in Downing Street while lockdown rules were in place.

Andrew RT Davies was asked about the incident in an interview with ITV Wales journalist Rob Osborne.

He was also challenged about Rees-Mogg being asked to name the leader of the Welsh Conservatives and naming the Westminster-appointed Welsh Secretary, Simon Hart, instead of him.

RT Davies said that the Welsh Conservatives “do not have a leader”, and that the party does need to “create that position”.

In response to the interview, Welsh Government minister Lee Waters said: “So the Welsh Tory response to their invisibility to the Party Leadership is to remind us they’ve ignored their calls to give their Senedd Leader greater status in the party too.

“The Tories remain the party of England”.

‘What does it say’

Rob Osborne said: “What does it say about the modern Conservative Party when a senior figure in the cabinet dismisses the Scottish leader as a ‘lightweight’ figure and doesn’t even know who you are?”

Andrew RT Davies replied: “Well that is completely unacceptable for Jacob Rees-Mogg to dismiss Douglas Ross in the way that he did. Douglas Ross is a significant figure within the Conservative Party.

“Constitutionally he holds a position that the membership in Scotland voted him to and he is a significant figure. In fact, I know that many people have tried to make much of this dispatch box admission that the Leader of the House had last Thursday, but it is fact we do not have a leader of the Welsh Conservative Party because.”

Rob Osborne said: “Well that says something in itself then doesn’t it? There’s one in Scotland and there’s not one in Wales.”

Andrew RT Davies replied: “And I agree with you, and it’s something that I’ve been arguing for many years that we need to create that position.”