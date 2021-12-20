News

Andrew RT Davies trounces Boris Johnson in Tory member poll

20 Dec 2021 2 minutes Read
Left, Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies. Picture by Senedd Cymru. Right, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture by Annika Haas (CC BY 2.0).

Andrew RT Davies has trounced Boris Johnson in a poll of members of the Conservative Party.

The Leader of the Tories in the Senedd has a net satisfaction rating of 26.7 according to the latest Cabinet League Table on ConservativeHome, while the UK Prime Minster is in negative territory at -17.2.

The Westminster-appointed Welsh Secretary, Simon Hart, is also comfortably ahead of Johnson on 20.0.

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary is at the top of the Cabinet League Table with a net satisfaction rating of 82.3. She has topped the monthly survey for a year.

The poll was conducted amid the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal which saw the former cabinet minister resign as an MP.

The UK has also been hit by a cost of living crisis, which has seen prices rise much faster than wages.

The Editor of ConservativeHome Paul Goodman has previously said that many Conservative Party activists “think that the Government is too left-wing”.

Former Tory Chancellor George Osborne told ConservativeHome that the UK Government “has hit what all governments hit, which is that kind of mid-term moment when people think, you know, is the focus there, is the direction there, are they going to deliver?”

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
15 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Llywelyn ein Llyw Nesaf
Llywelyn ein Llyw Nesaf
5 hours ago

But, to be fair, this is a poll of Tory members, whose political judgement has been shown to be somewhat lacking. And maybe they’ve forgotten just how appalling RT is during his sick leave.

And in a poll of non-Tory members, I suspect a dead donkey would ‘trounce’ both RT and the Killer in No 10.

18
Reply
Hogyn y Gogledd
Hogyn y Gogledd
5 hours ago
Reply to  Llywelyn ein Llyw Nesaf

And Truss on 83!

Probably the IQ of the interviewees.

13
Reply
GW Atkinson
GW Atkinson
5 hours ago

This just shows me how crap Johnson is when you have some overweight foghorn trouncing him in a tory scum popularity contest.

16
Reply
Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
5 hours ago

82.3% Liz Truss! God help us…satisfaction…I’m with the Stones on that one…

10
Reply
GW Atkinson
GW Atkinson
5 hours ago

It’s like having a choice between drinking urine or eating excrement. “I’ll have a glass of urine please”.

13
Reply
John
John
2 hours ago
Reply to  GW Atkinson

Fel dewis rhwng mogi a thagu.!

6
Reply
Quornby
Quornby
4 hours ago

I don’t think about their “focus” just about what b*st*rds they are.

7
Reply
Erisian
Erisian
4 hours ago

Perhaps we could persuade him to move to england and stand against Boris there.
Let’s face it – he’s not much use here, and if the readers Nation.Cymru are any judge, not wanted either.

7
Reply
hdavies15
hdavies15
3 hours ago

net satisfaction ? They must have been asking his close family and his few friends.

4
Reply
Rob
Rob
1 hour ago

quote
﻿ “many Conservative Party activists think that the Government is too left-wing”.

So what would they prefer, someone like Trump or Putin?

4
Reply
Llywelyn ein Llyw Nesaf
Llywelyn ein Llyw Nesaf
1 hour ago
Reply to  Rob

Too complicated for them. Keep it simple, someone like Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin or Pol Pot. Or anyone from the Face-eating Leopard party.

2
Reply
Grayham Jones
Grayham Jones
1 hour ago

Stop being little Englanders and be proud to be welsh kick all English party’s out of wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 it’s time for a new wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 start fighting for your children and grandchildren future in wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

2
Reply
Richard
Richard
44 minutes ago

ARTD doea a good job representing his party..and the fith of the electorate in Walea.

He is very open , visible and always TV/Media keen.

He articulates his vision openly and unlike BJ rarely ducks and dives…or attends parties.

What more could we want ? The more we see / hear of him the better …….😉

1
Reply
defaid
defaid
38 minutes ago
Reply to  Richard

But over there, not over here.

Just think: from the Welsh perspective, in a few years Artie could be a foreign leader.

Last edited 36 minutes ago by defaid
2
Reply
j humphrys
j humphrys
6 seconds ago

Are that “fifth of the electorate in Wales” actually Welsh?

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.