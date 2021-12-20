Andrew RT Davies trounces Boris Johnson in Tory member poll
Andrew RT Davies has trounced Boris Johnson in a poll of members of the Conservative Party.
The Leader of the Tories in the Senedd has a net satisfaction rating of 26.7 according to the latest Cabinet League Table on ConservativeHome, while the UK Prime Minster is in negative territory at -17.2.
The Westminster-appointed Welsh Secretary, Simon Hart, is also comfortably ahead of Johnson on 20.0.
Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary is at the top of the Cabinet League Table with a net satisfaction rating of 82.3. She has topped the monthly survey for a year.
The poll was conducted amid the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal which saw the former cabinet minister resign as an MP.
The UK has also been hit by a cost of living crisis, which has seen prices rise much faster than wages.
The Editor of ConservativeHome Paul Goodman has previously said that many Conservative Party activists “think that the Government is too left-wing”.
Former Tory Chancellor George Osborne told ConservativeHome that the UK Government “has hit what all governments hit, which is that kind of mid-term moment when people think, you know, is the focus there, is the direction there, are they going to deliver?”
But, to be fair, this is a poll of Tory members, whose political judgement has been shown to be somewhat lacking. And maybe they’ve forgotten just how appalling RT is during his sick leave.
And in a poll of non-Tory members, I suspect a dead donkey would ‘trounce’ both RT and the Killer in No 10.
And Truss on 83!
Probably the IQ of the interviewees.
This just shows me how crap Johnson is when you have some overweight foghorn trouncing him in a tory scum popularity contest.
82.3% Liz Truss! God help us…satisfaction…I’m with the Stones on that one…
It’s like having a choice between drinking urine or eating excrement. “I’ll have a glass of urine please”.
Fel dewis rhwng mogi a thagu.!
I don’t think about their “focus” just about what b*st*rds they are.
Perhaps we could persuade him to move to england and stand against Boris there.
Let’s face it – he’s not much use here, and if the readers Nation.Cymru are any judge, not wanted either.
net satisfaction ? They must have been asking his close family and his few friends.
quote
“many Conservative Party activists think that the Government is too left-wing”.
So what would they prefer, someone like Trump or Putin?
Too complicated for them. Keep it simple, someone like Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin or Pol Pot. Or anyone from the Face-eating Leopard party.
Stop being little Englanders and be proud to be welsh kick all English party’s out of wales 🏴 it’s time for a new wales 🏴 start fighting for your children and grandchildren future in wales 🏴
ARTD doea a good job representing his party..and the fith of the electorate in Walea.
He is very open , visible and always TV/Media keen.
He articulates his vision openly and unlike BJ rarely ducks and dives…or attends parties.
What more could we want ? The more we see / hear of him the better …….😉
But over there, not over here.
Just think: from the Welsh perspective, in a few years Artie could be a foreign leader.
Are that “fifth of the electorate in Wales” actually Welsh?