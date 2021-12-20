Andrew RT Davies trounces Boris Johnson in Tory member poll

Andrew RT Davies has trounced Boris Johnson in a poll of members of the Conservative Party.

The Leader of the Tories in the Senedd has a net satisfaction rating of 26.7 according to the latest Cabinet League Table on ConservativeHome, while the UK Prime Minster is in negative territory at -17.2.

The Westminster-appointed Welsh Secretary, Simon Hart, is also comfortably ahead of Johnson on 20.0.

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary is at the top of the Cabinet League Table with a net satisfaction rating of 82.3. She has topped the monthly survey for a year.

The poll was conducted amid the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal which saw the former cabinet minister resign as an MP.

The UK has also been hit by a cost of living crisis, which has seen prices rise much faster than wages.

The Editor of ConservativeHome Paul Goodman has previously said that many Conservative Party activists “think that the Government is too left-wing”.

Former Tory Chancellor George Osborne told ConservativeHome that the UK Government “has hit what all governments hit, which is that kind of mid-term moment when people think, you know, is the focus there, is the direction there, are they going to deliver?”