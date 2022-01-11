Andrew RT Davies ‘very pleased’ UK Treasury ‘refused’ Welsh Gov request for Covid cash
Andrew RT Davies has said he is “very pleased” that the UK Treasury “refused” a request from the Welsh Government for money to tackle the pandemic.
The Leader of the Tories in the Senedd claimed that the refusal from Boris Johnson’s Conservative government in Westminster prevented Mark Drakeford from implementing an “anti-science socialist agenda”.
In an article for ConservativeHome, the Conservative politician suggested that people read an article by England’s Health Secretary, Sajid Javid in the Daily Mail, on how to deal with the pandemic.
He took aim at the Welsh First Minister, who has said that Wales’ ability to tackle Omicron is “severely constrained” by the UK Treasury’s refusal to help out unless England is also imposing restrictions.
Drakeford added that it was “not fair” that ministers making decisions for England knew money would be available while the same thing wasn’t true in Wales.
In response to the restrictions put in place in Wales last month, scientists from the Technical Advisory Group published modelling which suggested that anything short of a four-weeks of restrictions might have a “negligible benefit”. However, four weeks at Alert Level 4 “could have a significant impact”
The Welsh Government eventually decided on much less stringent Alert Level 2 measures before Christmas, including closing nightclubs, a rule of six and table service at hospitality venues.
The First Minister said that they would need more support from the UK Treasury if they were to introduce a stricter lockdown, as they would need to compensate businesses that would close.
‘We cannot continue’
In an article on ConservativeHome, Andrew RT Davies said: “We cannot continue with spiralling waiting lists and missed cancer diagnoses. We cannot continue with closed businesses forcing people to turn to the state for support, because we know how much socialists love to have people in the hands of the state. I am very pleased that the Treasury has refused to agree to Drakeford’s request that they finance his anti-science socialist agenda.
“Indeed, so strong is the Welsh Labour aversion to private business that his administration have in place a rule under which you can be fined for going into work but can sit in the pub all day and watch television.”
He also said: “For those who haven’t yet done so, I would strongly recommend that readers take a look at Sajid Javid’s article in the Daily Mail from December.
“The Health Secretary said, rightly, that curbs on our freedom must be a last resort, and added that the British people expect politicians to do everything they can do avoid them.”
Back in the autumn of 2020 the UK Treasury sparked outrage after it refused a request from Mark Drakeford for the furlough scheme to be extended Wales when the country went into a firebreak lockdown.
The furlough was later extended in Wales after England went into its own lockdown.
Have resisted its usage so far, and with good reason, but can no longer do so – Andrew RT Davies is a traitor to Wales.
An apt description!
He is certainly joins a number of Welsh Tories as one of the stupidest
Welsh Tories really should not exist. What they represent is anathema to the nation. The words are an oxymoron.
RT Davies is a disgrace to wales 🏴 the people of wales must stop supporting this lot the Tories are not interested of wales 🏴 stop being little Englanders and be proud to be welsh it’s time for a new wales 🏴
For traitor see cachgi.does this man care for wales in any way or is he just interested in getting his nose covered in the brown stuff?
the man is beneath contempt.
Traitor.
He is desperate in need of counselling. The better politicians at least have some subtlety about them. He’s completely devoid of this skill. Its as if he deliberately wants to alienate himself against the entire Welsh nation.
Any appropriately worded response is likely to draw the attention of the authorities. I feel unclean sharing a country with this piece of sh*t. I sincerely hope he is placed on a watchlist post independence. He is a genuine threat to the country.
A shallow, immature chancer, who offers up crude, divisionary opinions that he knows will play well in some of the pubs in the Vale and in the holiday homes along our coastline.
Unfortunately for him, we are so much more than sad old men in pubs and a playground for holidaymakers. We are Cymru, diverse, compassionate, strong and proud and grateful that we are here in this beautiful land. It is time to finish the Tories in Cymru, vote every single one of them out and never allow them within a sniff of government again. Let us not forget that our Senedd helps keep us buffered from some of the more evil practices unleashed by Westminster and that the so-called “Welsh Conservatives” would see us once again subservient to their masters in… Read more »
Keep going R.T. you and your owners in Westminster are doing an excellent job of bringing the people in Cymru to the idea of independence and bringing forward the ultimate and inevitable and total destruction of the Welsh Conservatives. Keep talking us down, keep slagging us off in your silly little articles, keep stabbing the people in Cymru in the back. Each time you do, we grow prouder and stronger and our number increases. Keep at it you vile little traitor, you scummy little outrider for the Ukip infested Tory Party of Westminster, keep up your pathetic howling into the… Read more »
Quisling!
Still surprised that people seem surprised and shocked. He’s just another Brit unionist, he views Wales or Welsh as foreign and a threat to his precious empire.
There is no respect or dignity with them but their actions only speed up the breakdown of their so called union.