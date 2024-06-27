Andrew RT Davies votes to abolish Secretary of State role

Emily Price

The Leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd Andrew RT Davies has voted in support of a motion for the UK Government to abolish the role of Secretary of State for Wales.

The debate on Wednesday (June 26) saw Plaid Cymru raise owed HS2 consequentials and the Welsh Government’s previous commitment to devolving justice and Crown Estate assets as evidence that the role is “outdated” and does not effectively serve the interests of Welsh people.

The Senedd’s voting record has revealed that the leader of the Senedd Tories voted with Plaid Cymru MSs to axe the Secretary of State for Wales role.

This is despite the rest of his group voting against the Plaid Cymru motion.

Westminster

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “Andrew RT Davies makes huge play of the fact that every Senedd vote counts and we agree with him.

“We look forward to him taking his view forward within the Conservative party that the role of Welsh Secretary should be scrapped.”

Mr Davies did not speak during the debate but his fellow Tory MS Mark Isherwood praised the work of the Wales Office describing it as “Wales’s best advocate in Westminster”.

He added: “It is tiresome that the same nationalist talking point has reared its head again, driven by Plaid Cymru’s purpose and desire to divide and destabilise.”

The Welsh Tories had tabled an amendment to the motion calling for the next UK Government to ensure that Wales’s voice “continues to be given prominence in the Cabinet” via the appointment of a Secretary of State for Wales.

Mr Davies also voted in favour of his own party’s motion.

The most recent Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies has served in the role since 2022 representing Welsh interests across Whitehall on matters which are not devolved.

Speaking ahead of the debate, he said: “I’m absolutely astounded that the so-called ‘party of Wales’ is now wanting to silence Wales’ voice at the top table.

“Every single week, in cabinet and elsewhere, I speak up and champion Wales and ensure our best interests are heard.”

We asked Andrew RT Davies why he chose to vote to abolish the Secretary of State role.

He said: “Simple mistake. I thought our amendment was being voted on.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

