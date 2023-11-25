Andrew RT Davies’ Wiki page is edited with ‘Blanket’ middle name

We all know that Andrew RT Davies is fond of repeating himself.

And we also know that one of his favourite words is ‘Blanket’ – especially when it comes to persistently trotting out the skewed line of ‘blanket’ 20mph when it comes to the rollout of the new speed limit in Wales.

Despite this line being consistently disproved, that hasn’t stopped Davies repeating this claim on social media.

However, in tribute to the Tory leader’s apparent love of the word, some wag has now edited his Wikipedia page to display his name as Andrew Blanket Davies.

The edited Wikipedia page was still up at the time of publishing.

A recent survey revealed support for the Tories amongst members of a prominent pro-driver campaign group has more than halved since the Conservatives came to power.

An online poll by FairFuelUK of almost 42,000 drivers found that 31 percent would today vote Labour while only 20 percent would support the Conservatives.

The survey was carried between November 8th and 16th by the campaign group which has recorded voting intention data from its supporters for 13 years.

In 2011, 43 percent of people polled said they supported the Conservative party.

However, by 2023 voter intention for the Tories had dropped to just 20 percent.

In the same period, voter intention for Labour started at 19 percent in 2011 and increased to 31 percent this year.

The data also revealed a surprising 12% surge in support for the right-wing populist political party, Reform UK.

