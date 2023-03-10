Andrew RT Davies’s bizarre Twitter spat with Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream
Welsh Conservative Leader, Andrew RT Davies has been involved in a bizarre Twitter spat after Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream posted a thread of support for the ‘vulnerable’ people crossing the Channel in small boats.
Ben and Jerry’s UK posted the thread to Twitter on Thursday which highlighted possible legal holes in the controversial small boats bill and accused the UK Government of “trying to rip up the human rights of some of the most vulnerable people in society”.
“Scapegoat”
The Tweets by the ice cream manufacturer said: “The Government are choosing to scapegoat refugees and migrants despite knowing the harmful consequences. But it doesn’t have to be this way.
“We CAN create a system which reflects that as caring people, we want to welcome and support people who need our help.
“Rather than letting the danger and despair continue, we can create routes of safety and of hope.”
The Welsh Tory leader took umbrage with Ben and Jerry’s views on the UK Government’s plan to ban asylum seekers entering the country via small boats and re-tweeted the thread with the caption: “Stick to ice cream. Mine’s a cookies and cream.” – referring to one of Ben and Jerry’s low fat varieties which has been discontinued.
Twitter users blasted RT Davies in the comments with one Tweeting, “Stick to farming. I’ll have a potato” to which Davies replied “I don’t do potatoes”.
Effort
Climate Cymru Campaign Coordinator Bethan Sayed also joined the comments section Tweeting: “Lots of politicians have 2 jobs. I’d rather see Ben and Jerry’s multi-task.”
Another Twitter user replied: “If you put as much effort into doing something productive e.g. pressurising your pals to sort out safe asylum pathways, speedy asylum processing, & swift return to a safe country for those whose claims are denied, you might be doing better in the polls.”
RT Davies this week described the UK Government’s controversial ‘stop the boats’ bill “a good policy” and said “there’s absolutely nothing with it”.
What a pig.
I get your sentiment GW but I always remember this from years back. A dog will look up to you. A cat will look down it’s nose at you, but, A pig will look you in the eye as an equal. I think Nye Bevan had it right regards the Toraedh party. I fully expect the “stop the boats” rhetoric to be the battle cry in the run up to the next bye elections & certainly in the run up to the next general election. Either this or they know that the policy will never be carried out as the… Read more »
‘Stop the Ferry Boats’ has been a great Brexit success at torpedoing Cymru’s future prospects so far…
Greggs Meal Deal, followed by a family size tub of B&J full fat please, bois!
The good thing about eating from Greggs, aside from doing the best smashed pig rolls in the business, is that they are entirely unionised.
Gwaelod y gasgen yn wastadol.
UK’s starting line up for today’s match against the French…
ARTD not selected again! How will UK’s ‘brains trust’, Sunak, Braverman, Shnapps, Cleverly and Wallace manage without him?
Bromance is in the air, rapprochement as it says on the side of the ‘mug of peace’…
Look, I despise ALL Tories, all of them…and I have very little time for the people that vote for the scumbuckets, crapsacks, morons, idiots, marks and nasty little creeps that vote for them…and that’s the end of this comment. They are all vile, all stupid and all should be pilloried for all the help they have given the nastier people on this poor Earth.
EVERY TORY IS A SCUMBAG.
An immodest man with much to be modest about.
Once again Wales’ answer to Donald Trump wanting to close down debate and silence critics.