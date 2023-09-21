Anger as UK Parliament website lists Wales as ‘region in England’

Emily Price

A Plaid Cymru MP has voiced his anger after he discovered Wales is listed as a “region in England” on the UK Parliament website.

Hywel Williams MP for Arfon branded the mistake an example of how Welsh concerns are “not properly reflected” in Westminster because the country is “effectively treated as a part of England”.

The error appeared on a section of the website which lists Wales’ parliamentary constituencies.

Mr Williams said: “It may seem trivial at first, but this is just one small example of how Wales is treated in Westminster. At the next election, Wales will have 32 MPs, down from 40, compared to England’s 543, up from 533.

“No consideration has been given to the particular challenges faced by Wales or the need to reflect national concerns in Parliament – we are effectively treated as a region of England.

“This week saw a major breakthrough in our nation’s democracy, with the publication of the Senedd reform bill. Wales will soon have a modern and properly representative parliament fit for our independent future. It’s time Westminster caught up.”

Nation.Cymru contacted the House of Commons to ask how the mistake had been made. A spokesperson said the issue would be rectified as a “matter of urgency”.

YesCymru’s Chief Executive Officer, Gwern Gwynfil said: “This is typical of the unconscious dismissal of Wales. ‘For Wales, see England’. Here in Wales we know we are a nation, we know that we are culturally, socially, politically and economically distinct and unique. Sadly the Union will never free us to make the most of our uniqueness.

“For Westminster, recognising Wales as an equal means fundamentally changing the unfair ways in which Wales is treated within the current relationship.For this reason the Union will never challenge the suppression of Wales as a nation. Equality and recognition only comes with independence.”

A spokesperson for the UK Parliament said: “We have been made aware of a software error in the website that can incorrectly label Wales as a region if a specific URL is used to visit the page.

The correct version of the page is linked from the main page and is available here. We are rectifying the error as a matter of urgency.”

