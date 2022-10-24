Man charged with murder of Swansea woman as family describe grief at her death

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Swansea, as her family said they are “deeply saddened” by her death.

Daniel White, 35, from Plasmarl, has been charged with the murder of Angie White, 45, and has been remanded into custody.

South Wales Police officers were called to an address in Idris Terrace, in the Plasmarl area of the city, at 6am on Saturday.

On Sunday, Ms White’s family said: “As a family, we are deeply saddened by our loss. We appreciate your kind words and support.

“We ask for privacy as we grieve our loss.”

The family is being supported by specially trained officers, police said.

Senior investigating officer Detective inspector Matt Powell said: “My thoughts are with Angie’s family and friends who are understandably shocked and devastated by what has happened, and on behalf of all involved in this investigation, I send condolences to them.

“We are aware of the impact Angie’s death has had and I’d like to thank the local community for its support.

“Although a suspect has been charged and we are not looking for anybody else in connection with her death, our inquiries are ongoing and we continue to appeal for anyone with information which may assist us.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

