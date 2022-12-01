Anglesey ‘among top 10 happiest places to live’ in Wales, Scotland and England, survey says

Anglesey is among the 10 happiest places to live in Wales, Scotland and England, according to a new survey.

More than 21,000 people responded to Rightmove’s annual Happy at Home Index, which asks residents how they feel about where they live.

Anglesey came in at a seventh place, Monmouth in 13th and Llandudno in 20th.

The results suggest a tenuous relationship between the cost of living in an area and house prices, with number two on the list – Galashiels in Scotland – having an average house price of just £153,546.

Number one on the list, St Ives in Cornwall, however, had an average house price of £523,731.

Locations were ranked based on factors such as whether people feel there is a sense of belonging, the proximity to green spaces, local amenities and whether there is a community spirit.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property science said: “This year’s Happy at Home survey really shows that the things that make people happy to live in their area are not so much the physical aspects of that area but more the personal aspects, such as our sense of belonging, the community and the people.

“The last few months have undoubtedly been difficult for many, and as we learned during another difficult period in 2020, this is often when we look to our local area and community for support and happiness.”

‘History’

St Ives overtook Hexham in Northumberland to take this year’s top spot in the Rightmove survey, having alternated with the market town for first place since 2019.

The residents of St Ives scored the area highly for its sense of community spirit, the sense of belonging the residents have, and how comfortable residents feel to be themselves, Rightmove said.

However, the typical house price in St Ives has increased significantly and inquiries to buy a home in Cornwall are 9% higher than 2019, Rightmove found.

The average asking price for a home in St Ives is £523,731, which is 6% higher than last year when it was £492,870.

This is higher than the average asking price across Britain of £366,999.

Paul Le Bas, sales business development manager at Millerson sales and letting agents in St Ives said: “The coastal walks are second to none. From Porthminster round to Clodgy the views are stunning as you look out over the turquoise seas.”

Residents of Galashiels scored it particularly highly on the friendliness and politeness of the people – scoring top for this across Britain – Rightmove said.

Alice Brown, a valuer at estate agent Rettie & Co Borders said: “Steeped in history, Galashiels has a wide variety of housing from classic period properties to new builds, offering something for every type of buyer.

“The countryside surrounding Galashiels also has much to offer, especially for those with an interest in rural pursuits such as walking, trail running, biking, wild swimming, et cetera.

“In terms of entertainment, a variety of amenities are on the doorstep, including a cinema, gyms, a swimming pool, supermarkets, independent shops, cafes, a retail park, restaurants and well-regarded schools.

“The recently-established Heartland Market brings together the town and local businesses.”

Here are Britain’s happiest places to live in 2022, according to Rightmove, followed by the average asking price for a home and the average asking monthly rental price:

1. St Ives, South West, £523,731, £1,152

2. Galashiels, Scotland, £153,546, £530

3. Woodbridge, East of England, £481,978, £1,196

4. Hexham, North East, £262,265, £810

5. Perth, Scotland, £179,410, £812

6. Harrogate, Yorkshire and the Humber, £381,124, £1,327

7. Anglesey, Wales, £324,048, £766

8. Bury St Edmunds, East of England, £334,160, £1,368

9. Stirling, Scotland, £197,075, £990

10. Cirencester, South West, £382,065, £1,331

11. Richmond-upon-Thames, London, £1,153,347, £3,931

12. Falmouth, South West, £373,752, £1,289

13. Monmouth, Wales, £331,844, £1,104

14. Leamington Spa, West Midlands, £383,553, £1,274

15. Worcester, West Midlands, £286,250, £1,059

16. Northwich, North West, £246,995, £942

17. Altrincham, North West, £615,246, £2,297

18. Macclesfield, North West, £292,078, £1,146

19. Newbury, South East, £380,842, £1,364

20. Llandudno, Wales, £260,245, £760

