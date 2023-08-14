Anglesey awarded £250,000 to improve public toilets at beaches

Anglesey residents and visitors are set to benefit from a £250,000 fund awarded by the Welsh Government to improve coastal toilet facilities on the Island.

The County Council will also contribute a further £62,500 towards the cost of the facilities improvements.

Public toilets at four of Anglesey’s beaches (Beaumaris, Rhosneigr, Traeth Bychan and Moelfre) will be modernised and improved as part of the Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics scheme.

Infrastructure improvements

The aim of the scheme is to help local authorities deliver small-scale infrastructure improvements in strategically important visitor locations across Wales.

Anglesey’s Leisure, Tourism and Maritime Portfolio Holder, Councillor Neville Evans, said, “This funding will support us to achieve aims outlined in our recently launched Destination Management Plan.”

He added, “These facilities often go unnoticed, but they play an important part of the visitor’s experience, and they will also benefit those who live in the area. It’s important we continue to seek further funding opportunities to improve important infrastructure around the island.”

Facility improvements across the four toilet facilities will include new showers, washroom facilities and bike racks.

New information boards will also be provided to assist residents and locals with local information.‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​



Anglesey’s Highways, Waste and Property Portfolio Holder, Councillor Dafydd Rhys Thomas, added: “The funding is very much welcomed, it will help us to modernise more of our key public toilets across the Island. The upgrade in the facilities will complement the recently refurbished toilets at Trearddur Bay, Benllech, Porth Swtan and Porth Dafarch”.

