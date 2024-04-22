Ynys Môn confirmed as host of 2026 Urdd Eisteddfod

Urdd Gobaith Cymru, Wales’s largest youth organisation, has confirmed that Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2026 will be held on Ynys Môn.

The Agricultural Showground near Gwalchmai will host the national youth festival between 25 and 31 May.

Manon Wyn Williams, Chairman of the Urdd Eisteddfod 2026 Executive Committee said: “It is twenty years since Eisteddfod yr Urdd was last held on Anglesey, so we are eagerly looking forward to welcoming it again in 2026.

“The preparations have begun, the committees have been established and we have a special group of active volunteers and I’d like to thank all of them for their contribution so far. Hosting a national festival like this is no small matter and there is still a lot of work to be done over the next two years.

“The next step is to establish appeal committees in every community throughout the Island, which will be responsible for organizing activities, raising awareness as well as money. It would be great to see as many people as possible join these committees. We’re also keen to see all the children and young people of the Island have the opportunity to be part of the arrangements to ensure that it will be an Eisteddfod to remember – everyone is welcome.”

Welcoming the news, the Leader of Anglesey County Council, Councilor Llinos Medi, said: “It is great to hear that Cae Sioe Môn has been chosen as the home of Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2026. The Island and its residents are eagerly looking forward to hosting this special festival.

“It will be an opportunity to celebrate and be proud of our Welshness and to extend a warm welcome to children and young people from all parts of Wales to our county. We will continue to collaborate with the Urdd to ensure that we make the most of this excellent opportunity for us to show Anglesey at its best.”

Eisteddfod yr Urdd is also inviting nominations for Presidents of the Day and Honorary Presidents of Eisteddfod yr Urdd Ynys Môn 2026.

The Presidents of the Day will be well-known local figures, who represent the island and are an example to children and young people today.

The Honorary Presidents will be individuals who have given a lifetime of contribution to the Urdd, through volunteering, support or training.

Further information on how to register to volunteer along with nomination forms for Presidents of the Day and Honorary Presidents are available on the Eisteddfod yr Urdd’s website.

Maldwyn is the hosting county for this year’s Urdd Eisteddfod as the week-long festival visits Mathrafal Farm near Meifod between 27 May and 1 June 2024.

Last year the Urdd confirmed Margam Park as the location for the 2025 Urdd Eisteddfod, with the festival returning to Neath Port Talbot for the first time since 2003.

