Anglesey Council leader calls for ‘mature discussion’ on nuclear power in Plaid Cymru

The leader of Isle of Anglesey County Council has called for a “mature discussion” within Plaid Cymru on nuclear power.

Cllr Llinos Medi has spoken out against her party’s policy, which is to oppose the development of nuclear power stations in Wales.

She argued that nuclear energy was needed “now more than ever” because electricity costs are “going up” and that “we’re running out of electricity production fast”.

Her intervention in the nuclear debate comes after Rolls Royce announced in November of last year that they would be developing new nuclear power technology after securing more than £450m from UK Government and investors.

The Trawsfynydd site in Gwynedd and Wylfa site near Cemaes on Anglesey are considered as possible locations to build the small nuclear power stations according to reports.

Nuclear power faces fierce opposition within Plaid Cymru as well as from campaigners PAWB (People Against Wylfa B).

Speaking with broadcaster Guto Harri on current affairs series Y Byd yn ei Le, on S4C, Llinos Medi said: “I’m in favour of developing nuclear energy on the Wylfa site – a lot of party members on Anglesey have been promoting this site, so it’s not something new for Plaid Cymru members on the island.

“What’s missing is the conversation and understanding on the need to develop nuclear energy on Anglesey and creating that electricity certainty for the future.”

‘Must have it’

She added: “We need it and we must have it. If Plaid Cymru were in government, that’s the discussion they would have to have. They would then have to conduct that discussion. We need certainty for the future, electricity certainty more than ever. We know that costs are going up. People can’t afford heating their homes and keeping their light on.

“We’re running out of electricity production fast, and I don’t think society understands how close we are. My duty since becoming the leader of this council is to the the best for the Isle of Anglesey.

“I’m a member of Plaid Cymru and I’m loyal to Plaid Cymru, but I also know what my duty is to this island. I wouldn’t sacrifice the party and I wouldn’t sacrifice the people of Anglesey. What I would expect is a mature discussion in order to come to a sensible conclusion.”