Anglesey Council leader calls for ‘mature discussion’ on nuclear power in Plaid Cymru
The leader of Isle of Anglesey County Council has called for a “mature discussion” within Plaid Cymru on nuclear power.
Cllr Llinos Medi has spoken out against her party’s policy, which is to oppose the development of nuclear power stations in Wales.
She argued that nuclear energy was needed “now more than ever” because electricity costs are “going up” and that “we’re running out of electricity production fast”.
Her intervention in the nuclear debate comes after Rolls Royce announced in November of last year that they would be developing new nuclear power technology after securing more than £450m from UK Government and investors.
The Trawsfynydd site in Gwynedd and Wylfa site near Cemaes on Anglesey are considered as possible locations to build the small nuclear power stations according to reports.
Nuclear power faces fierce opposition within Plaid Cymru as well as from campaigners PAWB (People Against Wylfa B).
Speaking with broadcaster Guto Harri on current affairs series Y Byd yn ei Le, on S4C, Llinos Medi said: “I’m in favour of developing nuclear energy on the Wylfa site – a lot of party members on Anglesey have been promoting this site, so it’s not something new for Plaid Cymru members on the island.
“What’s missing is the conversation and understanding on the need to develop nuclear energy on Anglesey and creating that electricity certainty for the future.”
‘Must have it’
She added: “We need it and we must have it. If Plaid Cymru were in government, that’s the discussion they would have to have. They would then have to conduct that discussion. We need certainty for the future, electricity certainty more than ever. We know that costs are going up. People can’t afford heating their homes and keeping their light on.
“We’re running out of electricity production fast, and I don’t think society understands how close we are. My duty since becoming the leader of this council is to the the best for the Isle of Anglesey.
“I’m a member of Plaid Cymru and I’m loyal to Plaid Cymru, but I also know what my duty is to this island. I wouldn’t sacrifice the party and I wouldn’t sacrifice the people of Anglesey. What I would expect is a mature discussion in order to come to a sensible conclusion.”
Nuclear power is not cost effective and what do you do with the radioactive waste??
The legacy of coal extraction shows us that England exploits and in the end leaves us to pick up the pieces for an open ended period.
Nuclear power to date has left us with a similar legacy but with a millennial life span or more
We must have control here in Wales of any future economic activity in our country and that requires total independence and nothing less
No!. Wales is the 5th biggest exporter of energy on the planet. We do not need to poison ourselves with radioactivity. ☢
I strongly oppose nuclear power on both safety and long-term environmental grounds. However, I recognize there are others who take a different view. All political parties need to find a way to accommodate different strands of opinion to some extent. I hope that Plaid will succeed in doing this on the nuclear issue – not by sidestepping the issue, but be fostering rational debate.
I fear that Llinos has not done her homework. If she does the arithmetic she would find that insulating single wall dwellings and the like would yield more in permanent energy savings than all that money will generate in ‘new’ electricity. It will also make a lot more local jobs than heavy high tech construction contracted to international companies. Of course the trouble will probably be that the money will be put up by Westminster so it will be ‘sorted out’ with little or no real input from those of us who live here.