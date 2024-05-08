Anglesey farmers encouraged to restore traditional field boundaries

Farmers and land managers on Anglesey are encouraged to take advantage of grant funding to conserve, enhance and restore traditional field boundaries.

The Isle of Anglesey County Council’s Countryside and Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Team has received funding through the Welsh Government’s ‘Sustainable Landscape, Sustainable Places’ scheme.

The grant offers up to 70% funding for the restoration / creation of dry-stone walls and hedgerows, with a maximum of £4000 available per applicant.

These traditional boundaries form an integral part of Anglesey’s landscape and are a significant feature of the historic environment and are vitally important for wildlife.

Field boundaries of stone or hedgerows provide livestock with shelter from extreme wintery conditions, or from the heat of the summer sun.

They also provide a habitat of their own throughout the year by creating a safe refuge for small creatures, as well as a wildlife corridor between key habitats.

Hedgerows are of particular benefit to biodiversity and the natural environment.

They provide a source of food for wildlife, and benefit the environment by improving air quality, storing carbon, and helping to mitigate the effects of heavy rainfall by slowing down water penetration.

Funding

Isle of Anglesey County Council’s AONB Community Warden, Owen Davies, said: “This scheme is a great opportunity for land managers to give particular attention to restoring their field boundaries.

“The scheme has already assisted many successful projects, so I am excited to see what can be achieved in this final year of funding.”

Future funding decisions by Welsh Government are expected in the latter part of the year.

Leisure, Tourism and Maritime portfolio holder, Councillor Neville Evans, explained, “This is an innovative scheme that will benefit Anglesey’s natural environment and supports our overarching biodiversity plan.

“I would encourage all eligible farmers and landowners and land managers to complete an expression of interest by contacting the County Council’s Countryside and AONB Unit.”

For more information, or to declare an expression of interest please contact the County Council’s Countryside and AONB unit: [email protected] / 01248 752463.

Closing date for expressions of interest is the Friday 24th of May 2024.

Successful applications will be selected using a series of criteria, with the priority given to ‘live’ boundaries like hedgerows for their higher environmental value, as well as boundaries that are within Anglesey’s AONB.

