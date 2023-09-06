Anglesey glamping pod plan to attract twitchers and red squirrel fans

Dale Spridgeon – Local Democracy Reporter

A proposed glamping pod scheme in the heart of Anglesey aims to attract red squirrel fans, twitchers and nature photographers.

Plans have been submitted to Anglesey Council for five pods at Capel Mawr, Bodorgan.

The alternative holiday accommodation is being proposed to boost island tourism and is being aimed at a market including couples and families over 25.

The site is accessed by travelling along the B4422 – the main road leading from Llangristiolus towards Bodorgan.

The proposed development site lies in the middle of the hamlet of Capel Mawr approximately 200m from the access to Henblas Country Park, on the left hand side of the road if travelling towards Bodorgan.

The pods would be located in existing agricultural fields behind farm buildings.

Camping

Planning documents describe the proposed development as being “very small scale” and located in an area which is well screened by existing hedgerows.

The pods would offer “a variation on the available accommodation” near the development site.

Other holiday accommodation on offer includes a number of cottages and touring caravan and camping sites but “no other similar development in the area for an alternative camping site offering accommodation in glamping pods”.

The timber frame pods are described as providing one-bedroom en-suite facilities and would include “high quality furniture and fittings”.

In justification for the scheme, the plans note, it would be “very central to Anglesey which gives excellent access to all the island’s popular tourist destinations.”

It adds: “The proposal aims to boost the local economy and businesses by offering accommodation for tourists to the area who will be visiting local shops, restaurants, cafes and public houses while they are staying on the island.”

The owners of the site, the plans state, are a family who own the smallholding opposite the development site.

The plans add: “The opportunity to develop this land into an alternative camping site will create additional income from existing agricultural land in the family’s ownership.”

Birds

The goals and objectives of the site include being “a sustainable alternative camping family business employing local people to service the glamping pods, targeting the holiday letting market on Ynys Môn with the particular focus on those who enjoy nature and the outdoors”.

The target clients for the accommodation fall into four main groups, the plans say, including birdwatchers and nature photographers interested in birds, red squirrels, dragonflies and marine wildlife.

They also include cyclists, who the plans claim “will benefit” from the Lôn Las Cefni Sustrans National Cycle Route also known as the Route 8 of the Sustrans National Cycle Network, accessible from the property.

They also include walkers exploring the Anglesey Coastal Path and other footpaths running throughout the island.