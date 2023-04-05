Anglesey holiday village development goes in front of planning committee as legal battle rages on

Campaigners who are trying to save a nature reserve from being turned into a 500-chalet holiday village have slammed Anglesey County Council planners for pressing ahead with the application whilst a legal battle is ongoing.

Land and Lakes, a company based near Windermere in Cumbria, secured full planning permission for a holiday village with up to 500 chalets at Penrhos, Holyhead in 2016.

The Penrhos coastal nature reserve was listed an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) back in 1967. It’s also a conservation area and parts of it are a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Parts of the ancient woodland date back to the 1700s and is full of a variety of flora, fauna and wildlife. Red squirrels, bats, badgers, foxes and insects are amongst the many native species who live there.

The development threatens 27 acres of native woodland.

Speaking on behalf of the Save Penrhos Coastal Park campaign, local woman Hilary Paterson-Jones told Nation.Cymru: “Today is the day apparently, that they’re going to sign everything off – this shouldn’t be allowed with a legal battle going on.”

Tax payers’ money

Back in January, campaigners managed to slow down the process when their legal team sent Anglesey County Council planners a solicitor’s letter.

It stated that the Land & Lakes planning permission was no longer valid because they hadn’t made a ‘material start’ on the development.

According to Ms Paterson-Jones: “On Monday, the Isle of Anglesey County Council’s legal team sent our solicitor a letter refuting everything. Our legal team emailed them to say: no way, we’ll fight this.

“That letter must have cost them because it’s seven pages long and it’s our money, it’s tax payers money and Penrhos is our green space – it’s bloody ridiculous.”

Legal battle

The legal battle revolves around whether Land & Lakes have made a material start on the development – meaning that the planning permission granted is now in perpetuity.

Mrs Paterson-James said: “It’s like me putting a bag of sand in my back garden and saying I’ve started on the extension. Land & Lakes has removed a piece of carpet from the old cricket pavilion and painted one wall. I’ve been there and I’ve seen it for myself and it certainly doesn’t look like the start of what they call ‘a world class leisure village’ to me.”

Campaigners turned to crowdfunding in order to raise enough money to employ a solicitor, explained Mrs Paterson-Jones.

“Our solicitor has scrutinised those plans and says they have not made a material start.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

