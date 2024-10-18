Anglesey man forced pizza cutter into partner’s mouth

An Anglesey man who forced a pizza cutter into his former partner’s mouth has been jailed for a series of violent offences.

Dwayne Ashley Thomas of Henry Street, Holyhead was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison at Caernarfon Crown Court on Wednesday (16 October).

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and engaging in controlling coercive behaviour with his female victim.

During their seven-year relationship, Thomas subjected her to a series of serious and sustained assaults – including strangling her until she lost consciousness and holding a knife to her throat.

He repeatedly punched, kicked, bit and headbutted her and, in one incident, forced a pizza cutter into her mouth.

Restraining order

As part of his coercive and controlling behaviour during the relationship, Thomas also locked his ex inside her house.

In addition to his custodial sentencing, an indefinite restraining order was issued to prevent Thomas from contacting the victim, either directly or indirectly.

Thomas will also remain on licence for three years after his release from prison.

‘Horrific’

DI Richard Griffith said: “The violence and abuse detailed in the charges against Thomas was horrific and sustained.

“Domestic abuse, in all its forms, can have a profound and lasting effect on an individual.

“It isn’t easy to report incidents of this nature, and I commend the bravery of the victim for speaking out on the extensive abuse she suffered at the hands of this man.

“We continue to act on any report of domestic violence and of controlling and coercive behaviour and we will not stop in our efforts to bring perpetrators of abuse to justice.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

