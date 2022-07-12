Anglesey MP backs Sajid Javid in Tory leadership race
Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter
An understanding of the need for nuclear and renewable energy to create jobs across Ynys Môn and his ‘integrity’ are the reasons why the island’s MP is backing Sajid Javid in the race to replace Boris Johnson.
Virginia Crosbie is putting her full backing behind Mr Javid as the next Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister.
It comes after Mr Johnson’s resignation last week following a revolt among his MPs and ministers.
Mrs Crosbie resigned her Parliamentary Private Secretary role at the Welsh Office saying she felt Mr Johnson’s position was ‘untenable.’
Nominations open and close (today) Tuesday (July 12) and the first ballot will be on Wednesday from 1.30pm until 3.30pm, with the result announced later that day, and the second ballot on Thursday.
The new leader will be announced on September 5.
Until then Mr Johnson will remain as a ‘caretaker’ prime minister.
Mr Johnson has himself refused to endorse any candidate in the national press this week amid concerns over ‘damaging’ anyone’s chances.
Eleven candidates have come forward so far in the race to replace him, as around 160,000 (BBC reported figures) Conservative party members pick the winner.
Nuclear and renewable energy
Speaking about her choice of the former chancellor and health secretary to take the reins of office Mrs Crosbie said: “Having spoken with the candidates, I am supporting Sajid Javid.
“I believe he best understands the importance and urgency of investing in new nuclear and renewable energy infrastructure, and he recognises they are key to creating much needed high skilled jobs and training opportunities across our island.
“He will be a superb Prime Minister for the whole of the United Kingdom and, most importantly, for my constituents.”
She added: “Saj and his wife Laura supported me when I was Director of Women2Win and helped me on my journey to become the MP for Ynys Môn.
“As PPS in the Department for Health and Social Care I worked for Saj during the pandemic – the greatest crisis our country has faced since World War 2. He is someone I respect and who I know I can work with.
“But just importantly, I admire Sajid’s integrity. I know that he is guided by a strong moral compass – a quality that our party needs at its helm more than ever so that we can unite and work together in the country’s interest.
“I know that, with his vast wealth of experience, he will hit the ground running from day one.”
Not particularly bothered as we have no way in the matter. Most candidates, no matter how much they deny it, are guilty by association.
Personally I think the Tory Party should follow Grant Shapps idea… Let’s have agency workers in Downing Street and Parliament. They couldn’t do much worse.
Sorry…,no say in the matter
Looks as if that ship has already sunk – Javid looks unlikely to get the necessary 20 nominations!
I guess they are all tarred with the same brush so nothing to choose between them. If they keep flying the Unioinst flag it can only be to our advantage in the long term, don’t want the welsh electorate to be too comfortable with our neighbours, this will promote apathy and reconciliation to the union.
Baring the teeth in such a fashion indicates hostility and brings to mind the snarl of a dog…a Tory smile…