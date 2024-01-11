Anglesey school welcomes pupils’ return following discovery of reinforced concrete

An Anglesey school has welcomed pupils back to the classrooms after reinforced concrete had been identified by the local council last year.

Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi (Holyhead) was delighted to welcome all pupils back to the school building today (Wednesday, January 10).

Limited teaching capacity

Teaching capacity at the secondary school in Holyhead has been limited to a number of year groups since new national guidelines on RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) were introduced on August 31, 2023.

Although RAAC had previously been identified by the County Council and was kept under constant review, the change in legislation meant that immediate remedial works had to be undertaken in several buildings on the school campus.

The County Council moved as quickly as possible to ensure repairs within the school were prioritised.

All pupils were welcomed back to the school building today after significant remedial works in teaching blocks A and C, the cafeteria, and other key areas had been completed.

Whilst further remedial works will be required at the school, Headteacher Mr Adam Williams was delighted to welcome back all school years today.

Restricted

Mr Williams said: “It’s fantastic to be able to welcome all school years and children back to our school today. Despite space being severely restricted in recent months, we have been extremely fortunate that the commitment and positive attitude of both our brilliant staff and students has ensured that teaching has been always provided; be that in the school, at other buildings in the Town or via online learning.”

He added: “Some areas within the school campus still require more remedial and cosmetic works, but I’m delighted that many of the spaces and rooms within the school are now fully available and, most importantly, safe to use. I would like to thank the school’s staff, students and parents/guardians for their patience and co-operation, the County Council for their support and response to this unexpected challenge and to the school governors for their continued support.”

“We remain committed to doing all we can to uphold the high standards of teaching that all of our students deserve, while ensuring that the learning environment here is as safe as possible at all times.”

RAAC is a lightweight form of concrete and was used in the construction of schools, colleges, and other buildings from the 1950s until the mid-1990s.

Anglesey Council Leader, Councillor Llinos Medi explained, “Our main priority throughout this challenging process has been the safety of all our staff and young people. I’m delighted that Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi has been able to welcome all school years back through its doors.”

She added, “I would like to thank our dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly to manage and respond to this situation as quickly as possible. I recognise that there has been disruption to all affected, but I am extremely grateful to parents and our young people for their continued patience, co-operation, and persistence in the face of such a challenging situation

